Bezos slams Biden over call for lowering of fuel prices

Bezos was responding to Biden’s criticism of companies running petrol stations and setting prices for consumers
Bezos slams Biden over call for lowering of fuel prices

Bezos tweeted on Saturday night: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”  Picture: AP Photo/John Locher

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 08:10
Natalie Wong

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos criticized a tweet from US President Joe Biden calling for oil executives to reduce fuel prices.

Bezos was responding to Biden’s criticism of companies running petrol stations and setting prices for consumers. 

“This is a time of war and global peril,” the president tweeted on Saturday. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.” 

Bezos tweeted on Saturday night: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.” 

The average price for petrol in the United States was at $4.812 (€4.61) on Sunday, according to AAA, near the record-high of $5.016 (€4.81) set last month.

The White House took again to Twitter on Sunday to push back against Bezos. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the elevated prices are ‘not basic market dynamics.’ It’s a market that is failing the American consumer.” 

John Kirby, a senior National Security Council spokesman at the White House, said Biden has proposed measures, including at the Group of Seven summit, that could lower US petrol prices and has freed oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“If everybody cooperates on this we can bring the price down by at least about a dollar a gallon,” Kirby said on “Fox News Sunday.” Bezos has accused Biden of “misdirection” before. 

In May, the e-commerce executive hit back at a tweet from the president saying inflation could be tamed by making wealthy corporations “pay their fair share.” Biden has been criticizing oil and gas firms for making windfall profits. 

Gas and energy are a leading driver of inflation, posing a major political issue for Democrats with midterm elections only months away.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Grafton Group CEO Slark to step down

More in this section

Fáilte Ireland to spend over €1m on gala venues Fáilte Ireland to spend over €1m on gala venues
Commercial property space at 20-year low as  market ramps up activity to meet demand Commercial property space at 20-year low as  market ramps up activity to meet demand
Woman Holding up a shop sign saying: Sorry we're Closed Business closures could rise with the end of pandemic supports
<p>In contrast to calls by colleagues from other Baltic countries to at least consider a half-point increase for the first move, the Estonian governor said officials should wait until September to raise by that amount. Picture: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg</p>

ECB should start with quarter-point hike in July, Muller says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices