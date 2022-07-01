Irish inflation reached 9.6% in June - Eurostat

Ireland’s inflation reached 9.6% in June, according to the latest figures from Eurostat.

That latest grim news regarding the cost of living comes after the Central Statistics Office’s consumer price index for May showed inflation then at 7.8%, the largest increase in almost 38 years.

If this latest estimate from Europe is borne out in the CSO statistics for June, set to be published later this month, it’ll be the highest inflation rate recorded in Ireland since the early 1980s.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 8.6% in June 2022, up from 8.1% in May according to the flash estimate from Eurostat released this morning.

A year earlier, the rate was 2.0%, reflecting the huge changes in the last 12 months as the cost of food, energy and fuel have all risen sharply.

According to Eurostat estimates, energy is the single biggest driver of inflation in Europe, rising 41.9% in the past year. Food, alcohol and tobacco, meanwhile, has risen 8.9%.

These further spikes in the cost of living may add further pressure to the Government to introduce measures to reduce the pressure on families heading into the autumn and winter.

It has been indicated the Government may choose to bring the Budget forward by one month, with a decision expected next week.

It rejected opposition calls this week for an emergency budget to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Charities have urged the Government to focus on targeted measures to help the households worst hit from the rising cost of living.