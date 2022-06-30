Providence hits out at delays in approving fresh well off Cork coast

Providence Resources has criticised Minister Eamon Ryan for delaying the approval for them to dig a new well off the Cork coast in its search for oil and gas.

The Irish exploration company said the Government's delay in progressing the application for the appraisal well for the Barryroe field represents a "clear missed opportunity" to help to ensure Ireland’s energy security.

"Once we have the results of this appraisal well, we are confident that our development plans can be progressed rapidly and Barryroe can have a significant impact on Ireland’s security of energy supply over the next two decades," James Menton, Providence's Executive Chair said. "It’s an opportunity we cannot afford to squander as, in any scenario to 2050, there is still some level of demand for oil and gas through the duration of the energy transition to Net Zero."

His comments came as the company published its annual report and results for 2021. Providence recorded a profit for the year of €3.442m versus a loss of €10.358m in 2020. However, 2021 saw the company record an operating loss for the period of €2.369m. Earlier this month Providence raised $1.8m (€1.73m) through share placing. "Together with existing resources, this additional funding is sufficient to meet the anticipated working capital requirements of the Group for at least the next 12 months," the company said.

However, they said the granting of the Barryroe Lease Undertaking by Minister Eamon Ryan is fundamental to the execution of the Board’s strategy.

"It should be firmly understood that Barryroe is a discovered oil and gas field, not a wildcat prospect, in relatively shallow waters not far off the coast of Cork. It requires an appraisal well to be drilled to confirm the reservoir and hydrocarbon characteristics before a phased development can be initiated. That well can be progressed only once the Lease Undertaking is issued," the company said.

Providence said the war in Ukraine has re-emphasised the value of national self-sufficiency across the whole range of primary energy sources.

"In Ireland, we don’t need to go through the process of locating further oil and gas fields that the UK and Norway are now planning to undertake. We already have a discovery in Barryroe, however, until the Minister approves the Lease Undertaking, our near-term energy security is substantially in the hands of other countries."

"The Board believes that the Irish Government’s delay in allowing progress on its existing oil and gas licences, given the current energy security pressures, adds unnecessarily to the risk of energy shortages," the company added.