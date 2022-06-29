CSO: Road freight tonnage up by 10% last year

Ireland's road freight tonnage increased by 10% in 2021, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In the final quarter of the year, road freight tonnage increased by 8% compared to Q4 2020.

Results from the road freight transport survey showed that in 2021, 154.9m tonnes of goods were transported by road in total.

The overall distance covered by road freight transport during the year stood at 1.7bn kilometres.

Figures from the CSO revealed that almost a third (29%) of all tonnes carried in 2021 were from the commodity group 'quarry products, metal ores & peat'.

Meanwhile, 'foodstuffs' and the miscellaneous category 'other goods' were the commodity groups that resulted in the highest level of vehicle kilometres.

Dr Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the transport division, CSO said: “The figures show an increase in the tonnes of goods transported by road. In 2021, a total of 154.9 million tonnes of goods was transported by road, which represents an increase of 10% on the 2020 total, but a decrease of 3% when compared with 2019."

Road freight activity measured as weight by distance, or tonne-kilometres (tkm), was recorded at 12.5bn tkm in 2021. This represented a 10% rise in activity compared to the previous year.

The total distance covered by road freight transport during the final quarter of 2021 was 387m kilometres, an increase from 377m kilometres in the same quarter in 2020.

However, the overall distance covered by road freight transport has not yet surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as in 2019 the figure stood at 412m kilometres.

Activity measured as weight by distance (tkm) rose to 3,082m tkm in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3% when compared with the same quarter in 2020.