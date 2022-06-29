German Debt Is Scooped Up After Inflation Shows Cooling Signs

German bonds and their euro-area peers surged as investors scooped up the region’s debt after inflation in one German state fell in June for the first time since the start of the year, indicating a lower-than-forecast national figure.

Benchmark 10-year borrowing costs slumped by as much as eight basis points to 1.55%, while their Italian counterparts slid 12 basis points, narrowing the premium between the pair by five basis points.