Oil traders seek cap as the market tightens

Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November after being hit by fears of a global economic slowdown, but prices are still up almost 50% this year.

Global oil markets have tightened after a rebound in economic activity, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating the squeeze by upending trade flows. OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp another modest supply increase for August this week, although the cartel has struggled to meet its targets this year.