Oil traders seek cap as the market tightens

Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November after being hit by fears of a global economic slowdown, but prices are still up almost 50% this year.
Global oil markets have tightened after a rebound in economic activity, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating the squeeze by upending trade flows. OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp another modest supply increase for August this week, although the cartel has struggled to meet its targets this year.
The market is facing supply disruptions from Libya to Ecuador, while industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell further at the key storage hub of Cushing.
The Energy Information Administration said a delayed weekly oil report will be published Wednesday, putting an end to a two-week delay.
The Group of Seven leaders agreed on Tuesday that they want ministers to urgently evaluate how the price of Russian oil can be curbed to limit the energy proceeds that the Kremlin uses to finance its war in Ukraine. The main idea floated over the past few weeks has been some kind of cap.
Bloomberg