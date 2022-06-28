No change in May retail sales amid increasing inflation

The slowdown in retail sales comes as consumers face the highest inflation rates in 38 years.
No change in May retail sales amid increasing inflation

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 12:52
Emma Taggart

The volume of retail sales in May was unchanged from the previous month and increased slightly by 0.3% compared to May 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The slowdown in retail sales comes as consumers face the highest inflation rates in 38 years.

A number of retail areas saw an increase in the volume of retail sales. 

The largest monthly volume increases were seen in department stores which increased by 20.9%, electrical good sales rose by 9.2% while hardware, paints and glass saw a 6.5% increase.  

Meanwhile, several areas saw significant declines in volume. The largest monthly volume decreases were in furniture and lighting, which declined by 22.3%, clothing and footwear which decreased by 21.1% and motor trades, down 7.0%.

When any motor trades were excluded the volume of retail sales declined by 1.3% in the month and rose by 4.3% in the year in comparison to May 2021.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 the volume of retail sales was 7.2% in May, pointing to a recovery from pre-Covid-19 levels.

Looking at online sales, the proportion of retail sales carried out online from Irish registered companies was 6.1% in May 2022. 

In comparison to previous figures, the fraction of retail sales that took place online was 4.9% in April 2022, 5.6% in May 2021 and 13.2% in May 2020.

The value of sales in the fuel sector increased by 27.2% in the year to May 2022 however the volume of sales declined by 0.5% over the same period. Such figures indicate the rapid rise in fuel prices over the course of the year.

 Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the business statistics division, CSO said: "Retail sales were unchanged in May 2022 when compared with April 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis. On an annual basis, retail volumes were 0.3% higher than in May 2021.

"Two sectors showed very large annual increases in the volume of sales compared with May 2021. Bars rose by 769% compared with May 2021, however despite this large recovery in May 2022 over the previous year, Bar sales remained 26.6% lower than their pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020. 

"Books, newspapers and stationery also showed a large annual increase (+107%), reflecting a recovery from a very low base in May 2021," she added.

Read More

Labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite Covid-19 impact

More in this section

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Rate Announcement Lagarde vows nimble ECB policy as July hike plan proceeds
Pallonji Mistry, Indian Billionaire Caught in Tata Feud, Dies at 93 Ireland's richest person Pallonji Mistry dies at 93
Lamborghini SpA Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann At Milano Motor Show Italy’s supercar concerns set up EU clash over auto emissions
<p>Ireland had the highest level of capital assets per employee in the EU, at €490,000.</p>

Labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite Covid-19 impact

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices