No change in May retail sales amid increasing inflation

The volume of retail sales in May was unchanged from the previous month and increased slightly by 0.3% compared to May 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The slowdown in retail sales comes as consumers face the highest inflation rates in 38 years.

A number of retail areas saw an increase in the volume of retail sales.

The largest monthly volume increases were seen in department stores which increased by 20.9%, electrical good sales rose by 9.2% while hardware, paints and glass saw a 6.5% increase.

Meanwhile, several areas saw significant declines in volume. The largest monthly volume decreases were in furniture and lighting, which declined by 22.3%, clothing and footwear which decreased by 21.1% and motor trades, down 7.0%.

When any motor trades were excluded the volume of retail sales declined by 1.3% in the month and rose by 4.3% in the year in comparison to May 2021.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 the volume of retail sales was 7.2% in May, pointing to a recovery from pre-Covid-19 levels.

Looking at online sales, the proportion of retail sales carried out online from Irish registered companies was 6.1% in May 2022.

In comparison to previous figures, the fraction of retail sales that took place online was 4.9% in April 2022, 5.6% in May 2021 and 13.2% in May 2020.

The value of sales in the fuel sector increased by 27.2% in the year to May 2022 however the volume of sales declined by 0.5% over the same period. Such figures indicate the rapid rise in fuel prices over the course of the year.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the business statistics division, CSO said: "Retail sales were unchanged in May 2022 when compared with April 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis. On an annual basis, retail volumes were 0.3% higher than in May 2021.

"Two sectors showed very large annual increases in the volume of sales compared with May 2021. Bars rose by 769% compared with May 2021, however despite this large recovery in May 2022 over the previous year, Bar sales remained 26.6% lower than their pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020.

"Books, newspapers and stationery also showed a large annual increase (+107%), reflecting a recovery from a very low base in May 2021," she added.