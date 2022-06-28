Labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite Covid-19 impact

Ireland's labour productivity grew by 14.1% in 2020 despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to results released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The highest levels of growth in labour productivity were recorded by the foreign sector and information and communications sector with productivity growth of 21.9% and 10.6% respectively.

It was the same two sectors recorded the highest levels of productivity with the foreign sector contributing €631 per hour and the information and communications sector contributing €322 per hour

Labour productivity growth fell in several sectors including transport, which declined by 56% and accommodation and food which fell by 9%. However, these were two of the sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

As a result of public health restrictions associated with the pandemic, transport and accommodation and food were among the least productive sectors in 2020, contributing a productivity level of €20 per hour and €17 per hour respectively.

The figures also revealed that in 2020, Ireland had the highest level of capital assets per employee in the EU, at €490,000. This was followed by Luxembourg at €448,000 and Austria at €353,000.

Ireland has observed a rapid increase in the level of capital stock per employee following the recovery from the 2008 financial crash.

From 2011 to 2020 the country's capital stock per employee rose from €287,000 per employee to €490,000 per employee. This represents a 71% increase over 9 years.

Michael Connolly, senior statistician, CSO said: “This analysis of productivity covers the period when COVID-19 had impacted every aspect of the Irish economy. This analysis presents valuable and contrasting sector-by-sector information on how different economic undertakings experienced the pandemic and how their performance was correspondingly impacted."

"In fact, for many domestic-facing sectors, they were either closed-down or were operating in line with the tight government restrictions resulting in mixed productivity outcomes.

"For some sectors such as Construction, this resulted in employment declining faster than output, leading to positive productivity results which need to be carefully interpreted. For other sectors, the fall in Gross Value Added (GVA) exceeded the labour reductions with negative productivity recorded. In addition, the impact of the government employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) had a significant influence on these results.”

Ireland's productivity relies heavily on the importance of capital. Ireland has the lowest labour share out of all EU and OECD countries, therefore making it the most capital intensive as well.

The developments in Intellectual Property Products (IPP) have filled Ireland's rising productivity figures since 2015 according to the CSO. IPP assets consist of valuable patents and other intellectual property, these result in the large turnovers generated in the foreign sector.

The CSO stated that due to the impact of the foreign sector focusing on the results of the domestic and other sector provides a more meaningful measure for overall productivity trends in the Irish economy. This is because it eliminates any globalisation effects, in comparison to results for the foreign-dominated sector or Ireland-total.