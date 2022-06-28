Italy’s supercar concerns set up EU clash over auto emissions

A group of countries including Italy are pushing to water down a key element of the European Union’s climate agenda: phasing out the combustion engine by the middle of the next decade.

Italy, home to iconic supercar marques like Ferrari and Lamborghini, is one of five signatories pushing for a five-year delay in the EU’s plan for automakers to eliminate emissions from the vehicles they sell, according to a proposal seen by Bloomberg News.

It sets up what is likely to be a challenging day of talks as France, the current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, pushes the bloc’s energy ministers to agree on a host of green legislation. For its part, France has stuck to the plan by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to phase out the combustion engine in new cars by 2035 under a compromise proposal.

Lawmakers in the EU parliament backed a plan to eliminate new car emissions earlier this month, a step closer to ending a technology central to the motor vehicle industry for more than a century.

Italy, alongside Bulgaria, Slovakia, Portugal and Romania, is seeking a 90% reduction in carmakers’ emissions by 2035, the year that the European Commission has targeted a 100% cut. It also wants to secure an exemption for niche manufacturers, such as Ferrari, until at least 2036.

“For us, technological neutrality is the key issue,” said Roberto Cingolani, Italy’s energy minister. “We don’t believe that having just a single solution for the transportation problem is a solution. We propose that we open the menu.”

The country has been particularly concerned with the push to decarbonize road transport, with it lagging some of its European peers and also boasting a strong supercar industry. While Ferrari now plans to have its first fully electric vehicle hit showrooms in three years, it will be late to the party - Porsche started selling its battery-powered Taycan model in 2019.

An agreement among ministers Tuesday would define member states’ negotiating stance for further talks with the EU Parliament and the European Commission on the final shape of the package to enact the 55% emissions-reduction target for this decade.

EU lawmakers voted earlier this month to allow an exemption to the regulation for specialist makers producing less than 10,000 cars up to the end of 2035. The Italian group of countries is also pushing for renewable fuels to be recognized, something critics say is a way of prolonging the use of the combustion engine.

