Mortgage switching volumes more than double

Continued growth in mortgage approvals in May
Mortgage switching volumes more than double

Re-mortgaging or switching providers in May grew by 111.5% in volume terms compared to May 2021.

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Mortgage switching activity has risen sharply in recent months, according to new figures from the banking industry.

Re-mortgaging or switching providers in May grew by 111.5% in volume terms compared to May 2021. 

According to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), a total of 5,355 mortgages were approved last month. 

First-time buyers (FTBs) were approved for 2,640 mortgages (49.3% of total volume) while mover purchasers accounted for 1,082 (20.2%).

The number of mortgages approved rose by 24.4% month-on-month and by 14.3% compared with the same period last year.

"It’s clear that switching activity has grown sharply in recent months," BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said. 

"During the month of May, switching volumes and values more than doubled in year-on-year terms, with switching levels at their highest ever recorded since BPFI began collecting this data in 2011.

“First-time buyers still accounted for about half of mortgage approvals both in volume and value terms — these latest figures are notably dominated by mortgage switching activity and May was one of the strongest performances recorded for FTB approvals. 

This is particularly true for approval values, with a significant increase in average loan values year on year driving strong growth in lending values. This is likely driven by higher housing prices."

Read More

Latest report shows house prices up nearly 11%

More in this section

Bank holiday getaway €103m loss for Dublin and Cork airports as daa warns of 'strained operations' in Dublin
Firmus Energy increases prices Gas demand falls by 7% despite increase in use from busy travel sector
Ruble Sinks as Russia Isolated by Sanctions Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918
MortgagesFirst-time buyersOrganisation: Banking & Payments Federation
Google walkout

CSO: FDI positions in Ireland increased by nearly €17bn

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices