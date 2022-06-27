Gas demand falls by 7% despite increase in use from busy travel sector

Overall gas demand fell by 7% in May despite increases in gas usage from the travel and retail sectors.

According to statistics released today by Gas Networks Ireland, areas such as the education sector and the residential sector saw a month-on-month fall in gas demand of 58% and 50% respectively.

However, as more people began to go on holiday gas demand from the air travel sector increased by 38% compared to the previous month.

Various other sectors also saw an increase in gas demand including leisure/sport arenas, up 54%, construction, up 45% and retail, which saw an increase of 40%.

Gas generated 53% of the State's electricity during May, an increase of 1% compared to the previous month.

Wind energy generated one-third of Ireland's electricity in May, making it one of the strongest Mays on record for wind energy production.

Wind peaked at 69% of the energy produced at one point during the month.

However, due to the variable nature of weather-dependent renewable energy sources, there were stages during May when the wind supply declined dramatically and contributed less than 1% of electricity generation.

Gas produced up to 88% of the country’s electricity at times in May and never fell below 24% of electricity production during the entire month.

Electricity generated by coal peaked at 13% and had a low of 2%.

There was a month-on-month decline in the share of coal for power generation in May. This was a result of an increase in the share of gas contribution to power generation.

During the May bank holiday weekend, gas was the main energy source generating 68% of the State's electricity on the Sunday.

Brian Mullins, head of regulatory affairs, Gas Networks Ireland said: “As we move further into the summer, we do not envisage any disruption to gas supply in the immediate future. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is anticipated that restrictions on the importation of Russian gas to the EU will not significantly affect supply to Ireland."

“Ireland’s gas requirements will be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and Norway," he added.