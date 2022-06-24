UK retail sales fall in May as cost-of-living squeeze tightens

The Office for National Statistics said May sales volumes fell by 0.5% on the month, a slightly smaller fall than the 0.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters
Overall UK inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9.1% and, according to the Bank of England. Picture: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 08:13
William Schomberg

British consumers cut back on shopping in May in the face of fast-rising inflation, and an increase in sales in April was revised down sharply, according to data that on Friday provided further evidence of a cost-of-living squeeze.

The Office for National Statistics said May sales volumes fell by 0.5% on the month, a slightly smaller fall than the 0.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

It also said it now estimated that sales volumes in April rose by 0.4% from March, down from an originally reported 1.4% increase, after an annual review of the ONS' seasonal adjustments process.

May's fall was driven by a decline in food sales, said Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators.

"Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop, because of the rising cost of living," she said.   Retail sales in the three months to May fell by 1.3% after falling by 1.4% in the three months to April.

Compared with a year ago, sales volumes were 4.7% lower.

Excluding fuel, which has soared in price, sales volumes were down by 0.7% on the month and by 5.7% in annual terms.

Overall UK inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9.1% and, according to the Bank of England, is set to rise further to more than 11% in October.

Earlier on Friday, Britain's longest-running gauge of consumer confidence, the GfK survey, fell to its lowest since records began in 1974. 

Sterling weakened briefly after the retail sales data before recovering.

The ONS said food store sales fell by 1.6% in May from April, the biggest monthly fall since January.

Automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 1.1%, possibly reflecting a fall in the number of people working exclusively from home, the ONS said.

  • Reuters

