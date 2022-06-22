UK inflation rises to new 40-Year high with more gains expected

While the jump was smaller than seen in recent months, the figures still underline the scale of inflation crisis facing the UK.
UK inflation is set to get worse later this year when another energy price hike kicks in, with the Bank of England forecasting price gains will surge above 11% in October.

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 07:24
David Goodman

UK inflation rose to a fresh four-decade high in May after broad increases in the cost of everything from fuel and electricity to food and beverages.

The rate accelerated to 9.1%, from 9% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

Prices rose 0.7% in the month alone, less than the 2.5% pace recorded in April. The figures were in step with forecasts made by economists.

Matters will get worse later this year when another energy price hike kicks in, with the Bank of England forecasting price gains will surge above 11% in October.

Earlier this month during a meeting with reporters, Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said there would be some “spillover” effects of Britain inflation into Ireland but indicated that this wouldn’t be severe.

Irish inflation is predicted to peak in the summer months and then ease off somewhat, according to experts.

In May, Eurostat figures showed Irish inflation was just over 8%.

Bloomberg, with additional reporting by the Irish Examiner

