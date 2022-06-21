Euro zone at risk of "inflation psychology", ECB's Lane says

"We have very high inflation rates now, and clearly we could be in a world where inflation psychology is taking hold," Lane said
Euro zone at risk of "inflation psychology", ECB's Lane says

 Record high euro zone inflation risked fuelling "inflation psychology," European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:19

Record high euro zone inflation risked fuelling "inflation psychology," European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday, referring to a phenomenon when consumers and businesses adjust their habits in anticipation of higher prices.

Once inflation psychology sets in, consumers bring forward their spending to beat the rise in prices while businesses start lifting their own prices, expecting higher costs, with both behaviours perpetuating inflation.

"We have very high inflation rates now, and clearly we could be in a world where inflation psychology is taking hold," Lane told the annual dinner of Britain's Society of Professional Economists in London.

German government bond yields steadied within striking distance of their multi-year highs as renewed inflation concerns and European Central Bank's hawkish comments kept markets on edge.

Spreads between core and peripheral bond yields kept tightening after ECB President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed on Monday a commitment to avoid fragmentation -- a yield spread widening which might hamper the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

There are good reasons to speed up the exit from exceptionally easy monetary policy, Finnish Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. 

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc,fell 0.5 basis points (bps) to 1.74%. It hit its highest since January 2014 at 1.926% on Thursday. DE10YT=RR "Central banks have realized that inflation has not peaked yet, so they're ready to be more aggressive. That's why yields keep rising," said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio Manager at Union Bancaire Privée.

"Current pricing may be enough as the market is betting on the ECB to take rates well above neutral. That said, central banks have become more data-dependent, which means that there will be more volatility around the inflation numbers," he added.

Unicredit analysts expect the ECB rhetoric to remain hawkish and the 10-year Bund yield to reach 2% in the coming months.

"So not quite 'whatever it takes' but along the same lines," they argued in a note.

Unicredit analysts flagged that the German break-even rate – a gauge of inflation expectations measured as the difference between inflation-linked and nominal bond yields – did not track the recent rise in nominal rates.

While German 10-year bond yields rose from around 1% at the end of May to 1.926% on June 16, 10-year break-evens hit their highest at 2.77% on April 29 and then fell to around 2.2%.

  • Reuters

Read More

Vodafone CEO Anne O'Leary moves to Meta

More in this section

Ireland ranked 5th most attractive European country to work in  Ireland ranked 5th most attractive European country to work in 
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Rate Announcement Lagarde restates ECB interest rate hike plan as crisis tool takes shape
ECB Will Act With Cool Head on Market Volatility, Kazaks Says ECB will act with ‘cool head’ on market volatility, Kazaks says
<p>Ireland was reported as having a high cost for food and non-alcoholic beverages at 119% of the EU average price level.</p>

Ireland and Denmark most expensive countries in the EU 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices