Ireland ranked 5th most attractive European country to work in 

Ireland has been ranked as the 5th most attractive European country according to new research from Indeed.

The 'Brain Gain or Drain?' report from Indeed showed that Ireland is one of only five European countries to benefit from a 'brain gain'.

The research also revealed that 80% of Irish businesses plan to actively recruit foreign workers during 2022. This comes as cross-border labour mobility reemerges having stalled over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The report by Indeed evaluated 21 countries and found that there has been a strong rebound in cross-border job searches throughout Europe as travel restrictions eased.

For Irish-based job seekers searching for jobs abroad, there was also a 32% decline during the pandemic. By April, this had recovered to just 16% below the pre-pandemic level.

The study found that in Ireland was experiencing a 'brain gain' with incoming jobseeker searches at 8.2%, while 7.9% were outgoing.

The top 5 countries of origin for those searching for a job in Ireland are the United Kingdom (26%), United States (7%), Spain (5.9%), India (5%) and France (5%).

Employer behaviours

The study revealed that 78% of Irish businesses have hired foreign nationals in the last 5 years. In 2022, 80% of businesses plan to recruit foreign nationals for their operations in Ireland.

The trend is partially fuelled by labour shortages in a variety of industries and demand for qualified workers, particularly in highly-skilled and hard-to-fill positions.

The industries that are most likely to attract workers from overseas include jobs related to software development, IT, management and accounting.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also changed the behaviour of a significant number of employers.

In Ireland, 46% of employers surveyed said they had made special arrangements to support Ukraine refugees. Around 30% of businesses had tried to fast-track Ukrainian refugee job applications.

However, despite the interest in jobs from overseas workers businesses have reported a number of challenges. Approximately 35% of businesses surveyed said the government should speed up the process of issuing visas or permits and 34% called on the government to reduce the cost of securing visas or permits.

Around 33% of employers surveyed said Ireland needs to reduce immigration requirements for workers.

Jack Kennedy, Economist at Indeed said: “Employees are clearly ready to move country again to seek out new employment opportunities, with the numbers searching overseas recovering rapidly since the pandemic ended. Ireland is in the advantageous position as one of only 5 countries experiencing a net inward trend, or ‘brain gain’, at a time of increased labour shortages.

"This survey shows that Ireland is an attractive destination for internationally mobile, highly skilled people, whose experience is in high demand, particularly in the technology sector.

"Many businesses are already taking steps to hire foreign workers, such as posting jobs abroad, hiring recruiters with foreign language skills, and writing job descriptions in multiple languages," he added.