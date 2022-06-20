Ireland needs to 'play its part' in enforcing sanctions on oligarchs

In April, the worth of Russian assets that have been frozen by Ireland under these sanctions reached €1bn
The EU issued a range of sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of financially paralysing businessmen, politicians, and officials linked to Vladimir Putin. File picture: Mikhail Klimentyev via AP

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 16:15
Cáit Caden

The Central Bank has written to Irish business representatives to remind them how “vitally important” it is that Ireland implement the financial sanctions that were introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The letter by the Central Bank was sent to The Law Society, The Bar of Ireland, individual Chambers of Commerce, Small Firms Association, IBEC, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Citizens Information Board, ACCA, Chartered Accountants Ireland, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ireland, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Women's Network Ireland and the National Ploughing Association.

The Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering Seána Cunningham said Ireland needs to “play its part in the effective implementation of sanctions to ensure that the sanctions achieve their desired goal.” 

“The adoption of sanctions places legally binding obligations on all individuals and entities and we are requesting that business and professional groups would assist in ensuring that their members are aware of these obligations,” she added.

The EU issued a range of sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of financially paralysing businessmen, politicians, and officials linked to Vladimir Putin. In April, the worth of Russian assets that have been frozen by Ireland under these sanctions reached €1bn.

If a business or individual is in possession or control of funds or economic resources of a person or entity that is subject to an EU Financial Sanction, that business or individual are legally obliged to freeze the funds or economic resources.

Businesses are also required to refuse to deal with or release the funds or economic resources to the sanctioned person unless there is an available exemption and have obtained the required authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The freezing of the funds or economic resources must then be reported to the Central Bank using the Sanctions Return Form.

The Central Bank of Ireland is one of three competent authorities in Ireland for EU Sanctions and is responsible for the administration and enforcement of financial sanctions. The other two Irish competent authorities for EU Restrictive Measures are the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

