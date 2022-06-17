Flick through the pages of our Renewable Island special report

Inside industry updates on offshore wind, solar energy, green hydrogen and the role that the Celtic Interconnector between Ireland and France will play in future energy autonomy
Update yourself on Ireland's #Sustainability progress: Renewable Island, an Irish Examiner special publication and dedicated online hub.

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 18:25

The Irish State and a wave of investors are seeing the opportunities for growth, prosperity and energy independence that come with supporting the accelerated development of renewable energy projects. 

Investors know that demand for electricity is set to soar. Ireland alone is expected to see 30% growth in electricity demand by 2030, rising to 80% growth by 2040. Much of this growth will come from demand in high energy industries, data centres and electric vehicles.

As recent geopolitical events have put energy autonomy in the spotlight for national governments across the globe, the Irish Examiner has partnered with leaders in industry and State-led supporting agencies to update our readership on Ireland's progress across the various sectors of renewable energy.  

The Irish Government’s “80 by 30” target – 80% of electricity to be generated by renewable sources by 2030 – will see current renewable energy generation capacity grow from the current 4.5GW to 15GW by 2030, including 4GW of onshore wind, 5GW of offshore wind and 2GW of solar capacity. 

Offshore wind energy is already enjoying a scale of global investment that belies Ireland’s modest size. One joint Irish Wind Energy Association and Carbon Trust report puts the value of that investment at €42bn.

Flick through the pages of Renewable Island

Read all about these and other important developments in Ireland's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector in the e-magazine above. 

#Sustainability
