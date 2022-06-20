Renewable Island: Never waste a good crisis

As the old saying goes, you should never waste a good crisis.

The current energy crisis has propelled the need to wean our reliance on fossil fuels to the top of the global agenda. Suddenly there exists an impetus for change that poses a very real opportunity for the climate action movement.

Ireland has the strategic location, talent and natural resources to become a powerhouse in climate technology and in carbon elimination. This is the moment for Ireland to seize and lead. The question is, can/will we step up to the plate?

A lackluster performance to date

Traditionally, Ireland has a track record of lagging behind our European neighbours when it comes to Climate Action - we missed our 2020 emissions reduction targets, and most of our renewable energy targets, with heat and transport posing a huge challenge. When it comes to heat, we fell well short of our 2020 goal of 12%, with only 6.3% realised. According to the International Energy Agency, heat accounts for approximately 50% of energy use and about 40% of global CO2 emissions. There clearly exists huge potential in this area, but are we collaborating effectively and supporting solutions that are currently available to decarbonise heat? Unfortunately, not – yet.

The climate bill enshrines in law our national commitment to reach net zero by 2050, with an intermediate commitment to a 51% emissions reduction by 2030, a 7% per year target. The extent of this challenge was made abundantly clear, earlier this month, when the Environmental Protection Agency revealed we are nowhere near delivering to these targets. In fact, emissions in Ireland rose by 6% in 2021 after a pandemic driven drop in 2020. Even if all the planned climate policy and measures outlined in the Climate Action Plan were fully implemented on time, we would still fall short!

Urgent intervention is needed — how can we turn it around?

The upshot of the current energy crisis is undoubtedly the migration of capital away from fossil fuels. Among private and sovereign wealth funds, family offices, banks, pension funds, retail investors, cities and states, corporations – there have been many significant commitments of capital allocation. The funding environment has never been better for climate tech. A range of financial instruments have been advanced including grants, carbon taxes and credits, tax-exempt green bonds, and ESG-focussed funds. This spectrum of capital sources shows real evidence of corporate and governmental intent.

ActionZero's high temperature heat pump technology EscoPod product range, used by key clients including Kepak and Bon Secours Health System among others. The company is projecting sales growth of €50m over the next two years.

There’s a perception that there’s a deficit of actionable projects worthy of these funds. But that sometimes betrays a lack of imagination, because, just as the climate crisis was created by many actions over a sustained period, improvements will come from a series of actions that combine to reverse the damage.

Some will be large scale, policy driven initiatives spearheaded by governments and major corporations. In Ireland in particular, the coming sectoral carbon budgets, have the potential to drive real change, provided sufficient supports are put in place to enable businesses, organisations, and individuals take the steps needed to decarbonise. Planning and regulatory frameworks will certainly need to move more quickly. Examples include access to grid capacity for electrification, clustering opportunities for offshore wind, green hydrogen, and sources of large demand such as data centres need to be close to such clusters. Areas like West Cork are an example.

We need to plan/work harder

Smaller initiatives will have no less importance. Every action, no matter how small, that tilts the balance in the right direction should be embraced, copied, and proliferated.

The financial services industry needs to step up. Government needs to enhance the grant process. For example, we need to accelerate the speed of grants to industry to enable solutions. Similar to the financial services industry, the grant process needs to align to available decarbonising heat solutions/technologies.

Simply put, we need grants issued more quickly, innovative funding arrangements that aren’t rooted in 10-year-old thinking, policy frameworks with rapid action and relevant information campaigns.

To the victor the spoils …

If we can capitalise on this unique moment in time, and become a global leader in clean technology, we stand to reap the benefits for generations to come. With thousands of regional green jobs, demand for STEM professionals and highly skilled craftspeople, new clean energy sources, manufacturing, exports, FDI green brand, large business working closely with indigenous business for the next two to three decades.

And of course, most importantly of all, the preservation of our planet.

These moments don’t come along very often. Let’s not miss this incredible opportunity.