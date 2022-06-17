Businesses must ensure their own viability when repaying warehoused tax debts

Business owners will need to build viability for their own operations into the warehoused tax debt repayment plans they present to Revenue later this year, says one leading industry advisor.

Having availed of the Debt Warehousing Scheme during the pandemic, almost 105,000 businesses temporarily ‘parked’ certain Covid-19 related tax debts on an interest-free basis in respect of over €3bn in tax debts.

Those debts will need to be repaid from January 1, 2023, for most businesses. Hospitality, entertainment and a few others will start repaying from April 30.

This debt repayment challenge comes against a backdrop of rising fuel, food and other living costs, staff wage demands and related staffing challenges, spiralling accommodation costs and an imminent rise in interest rates on mortgages. It’s a time for steady heads.

Paul O’Connell, managing partner of Quintas, the Cork-based accounting firm, says: “The good operators are very much aware of these timelines. The key is to take an in-depth look at the business now and find what changes do you need to make.

“Throughout the pandemic, Government and the banks have given businesses a lot of leeway. For example, the Budget announcement of the continuation of the 9% VAT rate for hospitality businesses is to be welcomed.

“Revenue haven’t been too prescriptive in setting out models for repaying the warehoused debts. We expect them to be measured in the view they take of the debt repayment models each business presents. They’ve set the dates. Early engagement by business owners is very important.”

For example, Revenue is likely to accept a model that sees a €500,000 debt repaid over 4-6 years if that model looks like it should keep the business afloat.

The total debt that was eligible for the Debt Warehousing Scheme since its introduction was €30.9bn. However, 90% of that debt has been repaid, most of it by bigger businesses.

Smaller businesses make up most of the remaining €3bn in deferred tax debts. The scheme was created with three phases: 1. Warehousing of debt during Covid-enforced restricted trading (ended December 31, 2021); 2. No further warehousing of debt, but zero interest charged on outstanding debt (ends Dec 31, 2022); 3. Interest at a rate of 3% will apply to debt during phase three until the debt is repaid (from Jan 1, 2023, for most businesses; from April 30, 2023, for hospitality and entertainment).

The taxes covered by this arrangement for qualifying businesses include VAT, PAYE (Employer) taxes and income tax. Businesses must engage with Revenue before Period 2 ends to outline their warehoused debt repayment plans.

It is estimated that hospitality, arguably the sector worst impacted by Covid restrictions, accounts for more than 25%, probably between €750m to €1bn, of the outstanding total warehoused debt. The sector is under pressure.

With widespread reports of escalating hotel room prices in Dublin in particular, the Government has been quick to caution the hospitality sector against price gouging. The sector would expect this call for a balanced approach to also inform how Revenue reads the debt repayment plans of hospitality businesses.

“We are facing into 12 to 24 months that will be challenging for business owners. Beyond that, it is hard to know,” said Paul O’Connell. “All business owners, including those in hospitality, need to look at where the business is right now, to examine what can be achieved in the next three to five years.

“Employers and employees are already in talks about rising living costs; for example, how rising fuel costs are pushing up the costs of going to work. People’s disposable incomes are being hammered by inflation.

“Of course, there’s no real collective bargaining in a small business. People just have to sit down and engage in talks and come up with a reasonable plan for what can be delivered.”

Read More Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Mr O’Connell expects that some businesses won’t survive these upcoming challenges. With a 1.5% or more mortgage interest rate hike likely in July, the pressures for employers and employees are set to go up a notch.

Mr O’Connell expects that many businesses may look to use the new SCARP (Small Company Rescue Process) corporate rescue mechanism, or ‘examinership light’ as many are calling it.

This process allows directors to start the consultation process, thus reducing the court costs aligned to a court application like examinership. Company directors take on board the advice of a qualified insolvency practitioner as to the viability of the company, subject to a compromise with their creditors and/or introduction of new funds.

The 50/70-day time period is shorter than examinership, made possible by fast-tracking many of the processes and the cramming together of an array of debts.

“That new SCARP legislation was created in the last 12 months. It offers a mechanism for businesses that have high debt levels that cannot be repaid to sit down and talk with their creditors, without incurring court costs,” said Paul O’Connell.

“We are engaging with businesses to look at where they are right now in their business. We are helping them to look at planning ahead for the next three to five years.”