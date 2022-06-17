Consumer watchdog targeted trader who failed to deliver Playstation 5s

A trader who accepted pre-order payments for the much sought-after Playstation 5 gaming console but failed to deliver the devices was one of the cases enforced by Ireland's consumer watchdog last year.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has published its consumer protection list for 2021. In total, the consumer watchdog took 34 actions against traders over that period, most of them operating online.

That list of 34 breaks down into 24 ‘compliance notices’ and 10 ‘fixed payment notices’. As the terms suggest, the former are instructions to traders to conform with the law, while the latter are fines levied on those who don’t comply.

Last year, compliance notices were served on traders in counties Donegal, Dublin, Clare, Cork, Galway and Mayo, across a number of sectors including furniture, ticketing and car sales. The fines were served on ten traders in counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Mayo and Dublin.

In October, the CCPC took enforcement action against Mr Umar Anwar, trading online as ‘Innovate’, following a number of complaints by consumers who had ordered Sony PlayStation 5s from the company.

The Sony device was one of the most sought-after gaming consoles.

The PS5 was one of the most sought-after tech products last year, with millions of pre-orders racked up in advance of its release in December. Mr Anwar had advertised a pre-order sale of PS5s, which had to be paid for upfront. After several delays, some of those who’d pre-ordered were instructed to collect their consoles at a specific date and time. When they got to the store however, it was closed.

Other consumers reported making repeated unsuccessful attempts to get an update on their delivery, or to exercise their right to cancel their order and obtain a refund. In the end however, no one received either a console or a refund.

Following an investigation, the CCPC determined that Mr Anwar had engaged in a prohibited commercial practice by advertising and selling products without disclosing that the trader might not be able to supply them. It also found that Mr Anwar had provided misleading information to consumers, and served him with a compliance notice to address all of these contraventions.

Autotraders were also in the CCPC’s sights last year. Autopoint Limited, previously trading at N4 Business Park in Dublin 20, sold a car which was discovered to have “an odometer discrepancy”.

When the discrepancy was discovered, the car was returned to N4 Autopoint. An employee of the company then posed as a private seller and sold the car to another consumer. On foot of its investigation, the CCPC served a compliance notice on the company and ordered it to compensate the consumer to the tune of €1,500.

It wasn’t just small companies that failed to discharge their obligations to consumers last year. Bigger organisations such as Harvey Norman, Ticketmaster and Meadows and Byrne were all served with compliance notices.

During an inspection of the Harvey Norman website, the CCPC found that the trader provided information that would be “likely to mislead consumers as to the correct conditions, time limit and procedures for exercising their cancellation rights”. Basically, the maximum time allowed to cancel a distance contract was not in accordance with the legislation. The CCPC also found that by referring to revoked legislation on their site, the trader provided information that would be likely to mislead consumers.

The situation with Ticketmaster was similar. In April, the CCPC told the company to amend the terms and conditions on its website to ensure that the information available to consumers about rights of cancellation accurately reflected European regulations.

Meadows and Byrne received a similar notice. In June, the CCPC instructed the trader to remove misleading information from its website and update info about its returns and refund conditions.

Most of the rest of the traders on the CCPC’s compliance list committed similar infractions: providing misleading information, or information that wasn’t quite in accordance with existing consumer law.

Patrick Kenny of the CCPC says that while the commission regularly engages with traders to improve compliance with consumer protection law, in some cases enforcement action is necessary.

“This is the last list of enforcement actions to be published under our current statutory remit as the Consumer Rights Bill and amendments to the Price Indication Directive, which are due to become law later this year, will expand and enhance the range of enforcement options open to us as we work to protect consumers,” he said.

If you do have a complaint, the first place to go is back to the trader. If there’s a problem, don’t put sorting it on the long finger. For one thing, it gives the trader an indication that you’re happy with the goods or service. For another, there may well be a time limit on making a complaint. For example, complaints about package holidays must be made within 28 days of returning home. You’ll undermine your own case if you keep using faulty goods and delay going back to the shop.

Keep every little bit of paper and record every single interaction you have with the good or service provider, just in case things have to be taken further. Having a thorough history of your dealings with whoever it is will always add weight to your claim. So hold onto cheque stubs, receipts, credit card statements and invoices, and make a note of what’s said on phone calls if and when you phone. Note the times of these calls too. And if you’re complaining in writing, keep a copy of what you send as well as any replies you receive.

If making a formal complaint fails to get you want you want, it’s time to take it further. There are all kinds of options here. If the complaint involves an amount up to €2,000, you could try the small claims court. Small claims court procedures are designed to be straight forward and relatively quick. If you’re talking about a bigger amount, it may be necessary to get yourself a solicitor, or at least to seek legal advice.