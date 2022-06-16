Renewable Island: Zero carbon plan is an opportunity for industry

The Government’s Climate Action Plan aims to make Ireland climate neutral by 2050, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7% per annum for the next ten years. The plan provides a clear signal to the economy and industry to drive investment and stimulate job creation across all sectors.

“I am confident that the decarbonisation of the economy will present significant opportunities for Irish business,” the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar said. “Many of the actions would be good to do in any case, regardless of climate obligations, resulting in cleaner air, warmer homes, shorter commutes, greater energy security, more resilient communities and a better quality of life for all.

“Whether that be in the huge expansion of entire industries, such as retrofitting or offshore wind, or in the creation of innovative solutions to the adaptations that will need to be made, the early movers with the most ambition will see the greatest opportunities.

“Thousands of jobs will be created and we will need to ensure we have a strong pipeline of skills to respond. The annual Climate Action Plan will provide clear actions which will give certainty to business and all sectors to know what is coming down the tracks.”

An artist's impression of how the Doyle Shipping Group's dockyard in Cork Harbour could be used as a major hub for the delivery and assembly of offshore wind turbines. Picture: DSG

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, added that the Climate Action bill puts Ireland on a new course: “It creates a new target to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, which will change our economy and society at every level. We will change how we heat our homes, generate power, move around our country, grow our food and run our businesses. It sends a clear signal to every sector that it must reshape its activities to reduce emissions.

“I believe it also creates great opportunities for Ireland to be a leader in renewable power, repair and retrofitting, sustainable agriculture and the circular economy. This is where the jobs of the future will come from. Our young people have told us it is time to act and we are answering that challenge, by putting our commitments into law.” The plan centres upon a commitment for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, through a ‘National 2050 Climate Objective’ – that the State will pursue the transition to a climate resilient and climate neutral economy by the end of the year 2050.

A climate neutral economy means a sustainable economy where greenhouse gas emissions are balanced or exceeded by their removal. Setting a 2050 target into law provides a clear long term direction for climate ambition and provides Ireland with opportunities to re-imagine our economy and society.

The plan also establishes a system of successive carbon budgets spanning 2021 to 2035. The carbon budgets are part of a roadmap of actions that commits Ireland to reach a legally-binding target of net-zero emissions no later than 2050, and a cut of 51% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.

“These first carbon budgets are a significant milestone in our efforts to tackle climate change,” Minister Ryan said. “The first two 5-year carbon budgets equate to a total reduction of 51% emissions over the period to 2030.

“This is part of the journey towards 'net zero', which commits us to the transition to a 'climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate neutral economy' no later than 2050. There will be different targets for each sector, based on their respective starting points and the relative difficulty, cost, speed and benefits of reducing emissions.

“This will be challenging and will require fundamental changes in many parts of Irish life, but it is also an opportunity to create a cleaner, greener economy and society that cuts emissions, creates jobs and protects our people and the planet.”

Transitioning to a carbon neutral economy John Daly An investment of €858 million – an increase of 19% over 2021 – has been allocated under Budget 2022 to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

€368 million – an increase of 17% over 2021 – has been allocated for Energy Transformation, which includes €202 million from carbon tax revenue for residential and community retrofit schemes – over 22,000 home energy upgrades in total. More than half of the funding will be for free upgrades for low-income households at risk of energy poverty.

€10 million is earmarked for the Solar PV scheme; €31 million is for energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes in businesses and the public sector. €152 million – an increase of 21% on 2021 – will support Just Transition, fund vital research and build capacity across the department and its agencies to lead and support Ireland’s response to the climate crisis. €98 million will support the transition to a Circular Economy and will protect natural resources.

Simply Blue Energy is proposing a floating offshore wind project, the Emerald Project, off the Cork coast.

“Budget 2022 is about supporting our citizens as we begin the transition to a climate-neutral, circular and connected economy and society,” said Minister Ryan. “The increased funding for retrofitting and energy efficiency will build a multi-billion euro industry that will create jobs, cut emissions and make our homes warmer and healthier.

“More than half of our retrofitting grants will go to free energy upgrades for low-income households – helping them save on bills. Cutting our emissions in half by 2030 is both a challenge and an opportunity.” The Government continues to invest in disruptive technologies that will alter markets and the way business operates.

At the launch of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing this generation and previous DTIF projects have put a big emphasis on sustainability.

“They include, for example, a refrigerant-free heat pump and a low-cost, high-performance sodium-ion smart battery system using entirely sustainable materials and processes. We need to see more projects with strong, positive, climate impacts like these coming through. To encourage this, all applications must demonstrate their sustainability credentials and indicate how the project will complement the targets in the forthcoming Climate Action Plan.”

The fund targets industrial research projects of scale and impact and will be assessed by an independent international panel of experts.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have witnessed the incredible ability and agility of the research community and industry to adapt, to rise to previously unthinkable challenges and to find solutions in an unprecedented situation. We want to encourage and support that ingenuity and inventiveness through the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

“The companies working on the existing DTIF projects are at the leading edge of their sector. They are pushing boundaries. They are driving change. They are devising better and more effective ways of doing business. They are our future, and we want to keep investing in them.”

Blue carbon’s potential as a magic bullet

Blue Carbon has been identified as one of the ways in which marine and coastal ecosystems can reduce the impacts of climate change by absorbing and storing carbon from the atmosphere.

Blue Carbon refers to the uptake of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by natural marine and coastal habitats in a way that can be quantified - a critical ecosystem service that helps to reduce the extent and speed of climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

Funding of up to €1.6m has been earmarked for the call to support a large-scale research project to run from 2021 to 2026. Launched in June 2020, Ireland's Programme for Government recognised the “the enormous Blue Carbon potential that the ocean has to offer in tackling climate change”.

The government tasked the Marine Institute with a collaborative research initiative, aimed at investigating the climate-change mitigation potential of Blue Carbon, and working towards creating an inventory that will assist the EU in meeting Ireland's climate-change objectives.

“Blue Carbon refers to carbon which is stored, or sequestered, in the ocean and in vegetated habitats around coastal regions,” explains Dr. Grace Cott, Assistant Professor at the UCD School of Biology and Environmental Science.

“In terms of Blue Carbon which we can actively manage, what we are really referring to is the vegetation in coastal regions, and that means three main habitats: firstly, mangrove forests – which we don't have in Ireland and are mostly found in tropical regions – secondly, salt-marsh habitats and finally, seagrass meadows.”

Carbon sequestration – the long-term capture and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – can take place through a range of natural processes, from photosynthesis, to sediment trapping, where carbon-based sediments from the tide are physically trapped by vegetation.

In addition, through the process of water-logging, carbon release back to the atmosphere is prevented and carbon is stored long term.

The Marine Institute report points out that Ireland's tidally influenced coastal wetlands comprise approximately 160 square kilometres of salt-marsh and seagrass beds. Globally, although these habitats represent a much smaller area than terrestrial forests, their total contribution to long-term carbon storage is comparable to carbon sinks in tropical forests.

According to Dr Cott, salt marshes in Ireland are up to ten times more efficient than agricultural grasslands at storing carbon on a per-area basis. This is mainly due to the lack of microbial decomposition in these wet regions, which inland causes the release of carbon from the soil as carbon dioxide.