European gas prices surge on lower Russian supply

European gas prices surged after Russia’s Gazprom said technical issues curbed supply through a key link to Germany just as a major export terminal in the US is likely to remain shut for three months.

Prices settled 16% higher as Gazprom said flows via the Nord Stream pipeline, the biggest link to the EU, will be limited by 40%.

One of the reasons is that Siemens failed to return some equipment it was repairing for the link’s entry point in the Baltic Sea on time, the Russian producer said.

Fears that Russian shipments may be disrupted have persisted for months as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Those concerns were compounded last week when a fire broke out at the Freeport LNG terminal in Texas.

The operator said it may take 90 days for a partial restart of the facility, far longer than an earlier projection of a minimum three-week shutdown, while full capacity is not expected to be available until late 2022.

“That’s yet another sign of how fragile the European gas market is,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Europe is already struggling with news of reduced supplies from Russia through Nord Stream.”

The Texan export terminal has 75% of its supply available for spot sales, making it a useful alternative source for Europe as flows from Russia become less certain.

The continent needs the supply to fill storage facilities in time for next winter.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, hit €101 a megawatt-hour and closed at €97.04, the highest in a month.

The UK equivalent jumped 28% to 196.55p a therm.

Cargoes from larger plants in the US — such as Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi, and Cameron LNG — could help supply Europe, Zongqiang Luo, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note.

“Favourable” spot prices meant countries such as Nigeria and Algeria could also increase production to help “fill the void”, he said.

Sanctions against Russia because of the war in Ukraine have left a turbine, key for the functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, stuck in Canada.

A second turbine that is also due for maintenance cannot be sent for work overseas.

As a result, gas supplies into Nord Stream can be ensured at as much as 100m cubic metres per day at the moment, down from a planned 167m cubic metres, Gazprom said.

“We have informed the Canadian and German government, and are working on a viable solution,” said a spokeswoman for Siemens Energy, which manufactured the turbines and handles their maintenance.

Germany’s economy ministry said that supply was “currently guaranteed”.

The country gets about 35% of its gas from Russia.

