Inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine among main worries for consumers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and high inflation rates are the two top concerns for consumers, according to a survey from the Bank of Ireland.

Bank of Ireland’s Savings and Investment Index monitors consumers attitudes towards savings and investment. It analyses their views on the present savings and investment environment, as well as looking at their perspectives on the future.

For 32% of consumers, the war in Ukraine was their top worry, while 22% of consumers cited rising inflation rates as their primary concern.

The overall index fell from 96 in February to 90 in May. During the pandemic, the Savings Index had risen considerably reaching a high of 108 in March 2021.

The proportion of consumers saving regularly has fallen substantially to 40% in May from 47% in February.

There were significant differences in the top concerns between generations.

For those aged 16-29, the cost of rent was their main concern, while 21% were most worried about inflation and the cost of living.

People aged under 30 were the group most concerned about the impact of climate change at 17%.

The war in Ukraine was the top concern for both people aged between 30 to 59 and those aged over 60.

Covid-19 has declined from the list of top worries, with only 5% of people citing it as their main worry.

Kevin Quinn, Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of Ireland: “The significant increase in inflation in the past quarter has led a lot of consumers to re-think their savings habits.

"The survey results suggest that many are dealing with inflation by dipping into the savings built up during the pandemic and also recognising that, with interest rates still near/at zero, savings are losing real purchasing power in this environment.

"The survey also revealed some marked differences between the generations. Younger consumers are more concerned about the cost of housing/rent, while over 30’s are most concerned about the war in Ukraine”, he added.