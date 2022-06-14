Austria announces €6bn package to address cost of living crisis

The government promised taxpayers as much as €1,000 in cash rebates each and further subsidies to help buffer the effects of soaring inflation
Austria announces €6bn package to address cost of living crisis

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the new measures on Tuesday amid spreading voter discontent with his conservative People’s Party’s coalition with the Greens.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 16:47

Austria's conservative-led government on Tuesday announced a package of measures, which it said would cost €6bn this year, aimed at cushioning the blow to households of the rising cost of living.

The government promised taxpayers as much as €1,000 in cash rebates each and further subsidies to help buffer the effects of soaring inflation.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the new measures on Tuesday amid spreading voter discontent with his conservative People’s Party’s coalition with the Greens. Polls show the government’s popularity suffering as Austrians confront a cost-of-living crisis that’s picked up steam since the onset of the nearby war in Ukraine.

Households and companies will receive €6bn this year and the next in direct benefits, with an added €22bn of help through 2026 in the form of lower taxes. That’s on top of billions of euros already pledged to counteract spiking electricity and natural gas prices.

Nehammer told a news conference the measures included increasing various benefits as well as eliminating the so-called "cold progression" by which taxpayers often slide into higher income-tax brackets since the brackets tend not to change while wages tend to rise with inflation.

The country’s planned levy on carbon dioxide emissions -- its centrepiece climate reform -- will be delayed until October.

“It’s clear these are extraordinarily difficult times,” said Nehammer. “We’re giving people back the money that inflation took away.”

  • Bloomberg and Reuters

Read More

Britain scraps last subsidy for electric cars       

More in this section

Boris Johnson visit to Cornwall Worst squeeze in 21 years for British households piles pressure on Johnson     
Plugging a charging connector into an electric vehicle Britain scraps last subsidy for electric cars       
Brexit British Vat proposal for protocol 'detrimental' to small firms in the Republic and the North
<p>The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday as it tries to stop the recent jump in inflation from turning into a longer-term problem if employers resort to increasing their pay sharply to fill vacancies.</p>

UK unemployment rate rises to 3.8%, first increase in over a year

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices