Austria announces €6bn package to address cost of living crisis

Austria's conservative-led government on Tuesday announced a package of measures, which it said would cost €6bn this year, aimed at cushioning the blow to households of the rising cost of living.
The government promised taxpayers as much as €1,000 in cash rebates each and further subsidies to help buffer the effects of soaring inflation.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the new measures on Tuesday amid spreading voter discontent with his conservative People’s Party’s coalition with the Greens. Polls show the government’s popularity suffering as Austrians confront a cost-of-living crisis that’s picked up steam since the onset of the nearby war in Ukraine.
Households and companies will receive €6bn this year and the next in direct benefits, with an added €22bn of help through 2026 in the form of lower taxes. That’s on top of billions of euros already pledged to counteract spiking electricity and natural gas prices.
Nehammer told a news conference the measures included increasing various benefits as well as eliminating the so-called "cold progression" by which taxpayers often slide into higher income-tax brackets since the brackets tend not to change while wages tend to rise with inflation.
The country’s planned levy on carbon dioxide emissions -- its centrepiece climate reform -- will be delayed until October.
“It’s clear these are extraordinarily difficult times,” said Nehammer. “We’re giving people back the money that inflation took away.”
- Bloomberg and Reuters