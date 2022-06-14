British Vat proposal for protocol 'detrimental' to small firms in the Republic and the North

Small firms in Republic and North don't have the resources to handle an upheaval in Vat arrangements, and the proposal would ultimately harm North-South trade, accountants body said
The new British legislation proposes separate checks on goods at ports destined solely for Northern Ireland and goods destined for the single market in the Republic and also seeks changes to Vat arrangements.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 14:22
Eamon Quinn

Part of the British proposal to unilaterally change the Brexit agreement that involves Vat would damage small firms, north and south of the border, the head of public policy at the all-island body Chartered Accountants Ireland has warned. 

Director Brian Keegan said small firms in both the Republic and the North wouldn't have the resources to handle an upheaval in Vat arrangements, and the proposal would ultimately harm North-South trade. 

The British government on Monday night tabled long-threatened legislation that the Irish Government has said would effectively mean Britain unilaterally moving on the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the Brexit deal called the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The accord was struck 18 months ago but only after stormy negotiations involving Mr Johnson's own government and the EU.

The protocol was required because following Brexit, the North remains in the EU single market and is also part of the UK's internal market.        

The new British legislation proposes separate checks on goods at ports destined solely for Northern Ireland and goods destined for the single market in the Republic. 

However, it also seeks changes to Vat arrangements, which Mr Keegan said was a "detrimental" aspect of the British proposal that needs to attract much more focus.  

“If the measures set out in the bill in relation to Vat are pursued, Northern Ireland could no longer be treated as if it were within the EU’s Vat area for goods. This will be detrimental for cross-border business because there would be additional Vat paperwork and payments on imports and exports,” he said. 

"The bill also proposes implementing Vat measures on a UK-wide basis, giving UK ministers the power to override the current application of EU Vat rules in Northern Ireland for goods," the director said. 

Many business groups, in the North and the Republic, have warned London's unilateral move will damage the blossoming of trade across the island. 

Central Statistics Office figures last month showed exports across the Irish Sea to Britain rose 26% to more than €3.8bn in the first three months from the same period in 2021. 

Exports from the Republic to the North rose by almost 50% to €1.1bn, while imports from the North were up 34% to almost €1.2bn.

Taoiseach: 'Fundamental breach of trust' between EU and UK will be difficult to resolve

#Northern Ireland
