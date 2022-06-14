IMI: When in doubt, let data be your guide in business

Decisions are made by a mixture of people, systems, processes, and data - what I call the “decision space”. In an organisation that embraces a culture of data-driven decision-making, understanding and improving decision processes, and the data that drives them, is critical.
Once you embrace a data-driven culture, you cannot avoid measuring things. This could be as simple as measuring the number of sales that resulted from a particular campaign and how that compared to the last campaign.
Once you start measuring in a consistent way and presenting the resulting insight, you start to understand how particular decisions impact business performance. You can then measure the effectiveness of decisions and evaluate the impact of those decisions on the organisation.
Once you start measuring things consistently, the next step is to use these measurements to improve things.
For instance, a customer retention dashboard that captures key KPIs for the retention process and displays how these values are changing over time is a great basic measurement tool.
The next step is to look at ways that you can use this information to increase retention, for example by giving extra incentives for customers to stay.
The important thing is that once you have basic measurements in place, you can then start tracking the effectiveness of decisions made to improve the outcome of the retention process. At this point you might also introduce some machine learning or AI into the mix.
The key to embracing a culture of innovation is to accept that to be innovative, you need to try new things - and sometimes you will fail. But in our new world of constant measurement, the key is that it is measured failure.
Data-driven decisions are measured, and their results are fed back so that the process can be improved.
While it is acceptable to take a decision that results in a negative outcome, that measured failure should always result in rethinking the decision to ensure an improved outcome the next time.
It is this journey of gathering insight and understanding through testing and trying new things that leads to a successful outcome and embodies with it a culture of innovation.
Once you start layering up the various elements of becoming a data-driven organisation, the understanding of how decisions are made increases.
These elements may include an improved dashboard for a particular area, a predictive model, improved data quality processes, or a new system — and everything in between.
As you start adding new layers and elements, your understanding of the decision space increases. So, you are continually improving your understanding of how people, processes, systems, and data combine to improve business performance.