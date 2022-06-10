Germany sees 2022 growth forecast halve and inflation projection double

The German central bank now sees prices rising by 7.1% in 2022, well above the 3.6% projected in December while the 2023 figure was raised to 4.5% from 2.2%
Germany sees 2022 growth forecast halve and inflation projection double

The update from the Bundesbank is broadly in line with the European Central Bank's revisions of its own forecasts on Thursday. Picture: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:40
Balazs Koranyi

The Bundesbank cut its growth projections for the German economy on Friday and predicted sharply higher inflation, as soaring food and fuel prices sap households' purchasing power and batter confidence.

The German central bank now sees prices rising by 7.1% in 2022, well above the 3.6% projected in December while the 2023 figure was raised to 4.5% from 2.2%.

"Inflation this year will be even stronger than it was at the beginning of the 1980s,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, referring to the previous period of painfully high consumer price growth.

"Price pressures have even intensified again recently, which is not fully reflected in the present projections,” Nagel said. "If this development is assumed to continue, the annual average (inflation) rate for 2022 could be considerably above 7%.” 

The update is broadly in line with the European Central Bank's revisions of its own forecasts on Thursday, which showed accelerating inflation from surging fuel and food prices but a big hit to growth. 

In 2024, the last year of the Bundesbank's projection horizon, inflation is seen at 2.6%, well above the ECB's own 2% target for the euro zone.

“Euro area inflation rates won’t fall by themselves,” Nagel added. “Monetary policy is called upon to reduce inflation through resolute action.” 

The ECB on Thursday said that it would raise rates in July by 25 basis points and an even bigger increase may be necessary in September before a string of further hikes. 

As for growth, the German central bank now sees Europe's biggest economy expanding by 1.9% this year, less than half of the 4.2% it predicted in December while expected growth in 2023 was cut to 2.4% from 3.2%.

Despite the cut, the 2022 growth projection is still somewhat more optimistic than the European Commission's 1.6% estimate for Germany.

"The baseline scenario of the projections builds on the assumption that the war and its consequences will not intensify any further," the Bundesbank said.

  • Reuters

Read More

SIPTU members at Bausch and Lomb plant in Waterford to strike over pay

More in this section

contactless payment - woman paying bill with smartphone at cafe Two million contactless payments made each day
Europe’s central bank to hike rates in July Europe’s central bank to hike rates in July
Budget calculation Households save nearly 20% of income in first quarter of 2022
<p>Minister Donohoe said that the Government was funding excise duty cuts on energy from strong tax receipts. File Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik</p>

Donohoe rules out price controls to fight cost of living crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices