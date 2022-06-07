Green economy generates gross output of over €6bn

The statistics showed that environment protection activities accounted for €2.7bn or 41% of total environment gross output in 2019
Green economy generates gross output of over €6bn

Approximately 37,400 people are currently employed through the green economy. Around 27,800 of these work in the industry sector of the green economy.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 15:18
Emma Taggart

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today revealed that the estimated gross output of environment goods and services was €6.6 billion in 2019. This marks a decline of 3.3% from 2018.

The statistics showed that environment protection activities accounted for €2.7bn or 41% of total environment gross output in 2019.

Meanwhile, resource management activities accounted for the remaining 59% of gross output, generating €3.9bn. 

Approximately 37,400 people are currently employed through the green economy. Around 27,800 of these work in the industry sector of the green economy.

Commenting on the release Gerard Keogh, Statistician in the Environment and Climate Division, CSO said: "Estimated gross output in environment goods and services were €5.6 billion in 2010, falling to €5.2 billion in 2012 and stood at €6.6 billion in 2019."

As a percentage of national output (modified gross national income), estimated gross output in environment goods and services in 2019 was 3.1%," he added.

The figures also revealed that renewable energy production increased from €1.4bn in 2017 to €2.1bn in 2018 and then fell back to €1.6bn in 2019.

The CSO attributed the increase in 2018 to a high level of accrued investment in renewable energy.

The estimated environment goods and services gross output by the industry sector was €5.5bn in 2019. The percentage share of gross output in environment goods and services by the industry sector was 84% in 2019. Construction accounted for €1.7 bn or 31% of the output by the industry sector.

The green economy, also known as the environment goods and services sector classifies activities according to their purpose. 

There are two main types of environment activities, environmental protection activities and resource management activities.

Environmental protection activities include all activities and actions which have as their main purpose the prevention, reduction and elimination of pollution and any other degradation of the environment.

Resource management activities include the preservation, maintenance and enhancement of the stock of natural resources and therefore the safeguarding of those resources against depletion.

Read More

Ted Baker shares hit as suitor pulls bid for retail chain

More in this section

Majority of Irish enterprises engaged in innovative activities Majority of Irish enterprises engaged in innovative activities
File Photo THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has approved outgoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde as the next boss of the European Central Ba ECB sets course on Thursday for rate hike in July, with half point increase still possible
Key Speakers at the AFR Business Summit Australia's central bank sharply increases interest rates in hawkish surprise
<p>The flight route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting from 12th September, with fares from €30.99.</p>

Vueling adds new flight from Shannon to Paris

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices