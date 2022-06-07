Green economy generates gross output of over €6bn

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today revealed that the estimated gross output of environment goods and services was €6.6 billion in 2019. This marks a decline of 3.3% from 2018.

The statistics showed that environment protection activities accounted for €2.7bn or 41% of total environment gross output in 2019.

Meanwhile, resource management activities accounted for the remaining 59% of gross output, generating €3.9bn.

Approximately 37,400 people are currently employed through the green economy. Around 27,800 of these work in the industry sector of the green economy.

Commenting on the release Gerard Keogh, Statistician in the Environment and Climate Division, CSO said: "Estimated gross output in environment goods and services were €5.6 billion in 2010, falling to €5.2 billion in 2012 and stood at €6.6 billion in 2019."

As a percentage of national output (modified gross national income), estimated gross output in environment goods and services in 2019 was 3.1%," he added.

The figures also revealed that renewable energy production increased from €1.4bn in 2017 to €2.1bn in 2018 and then fell back to €1.6bn in 2019.

The CSO attributed the increase in 2018 to a high level of accrued investment in renewable energy.

The estimated environment goods and services gross output by the industry sector was €5.5bn in 2019. The percentage share of gross output in environment goods and services by the industry sector was 84% in 2019. Construction accounted for €1.7 bn or 31% of the output by the industry sector.

The green economy, also known as the environment goods and services sector classifies activities according to their purpose.

There are two main types of environment activities, environmental protection activities and resource management activities.

Environmental protection activities include all activities and actions which have as their main purpose the prevention, reduction and elimination of pollution and any other degradation of the environment.

Resource management activities include the preservation, maintenance and enhancement of the stock of natural resources and therefore the safeguarding of those resources against depletion.