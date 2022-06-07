Vueling launches new Paris route from Shannon

Spanish air carrier Vueling has launched a new Paris to Shannon Airport service, it announced today.

The flight route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting from 12th September, with fares from €30.99.

The new direct Paris services will land at Orly airport, the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, only 13km from the city.

Orly airport is the second largest airport in France and has a large number of onward connections to other European cities and Middle Eastern destinations.

The announcement today is a further boost to Shannon airport's recovery from the Covid-19 travel restrictions. The airport now operates 27 services to the US, UK and Europe.

Mary Considine, Chief Executive, Shannon Group said: “We are delighted to welcome our new carrier Vueling, part of IAG, to Shannon Airport. This service is another major boost for inbound and outbound business and tourism interests in the region. We have been working closely with Vueling to deliver the service and are looking forward to seeing our passengers jet off to this globally renowned city, steeped in culture and history."

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s Chief Commercial, Strategy, Customer and Network officer, said: “Vueling has scheduled a total of 114 destinations in 31 countries until 29 October 2022, reaching a very similar level of operations to 2019. We are very excited to see a progressive development of business this year and to keep expanding the airline’s offering across Europe.

"The new direct route between Shannon and Paris Orly airports reinforces Vueling’s interest in providing a more flexible and varied offer to travellers based in Ireland," she added.

Shannon Group recently introduced a new security screening system which eliminates the need to remove liquids, cosmetics, and electronics from carry-on bags, while also halving the dwell time through security.

In recent weeks, Dublin airport has faced heavy criticism after thousands of people missed their flights due to long delays at security and bag drop.

Over the bank holiday weekend, daa brought in increased staff and extra security lanes at Dublin airport to reduce waiting times.