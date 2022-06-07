Majority of Irish enterprises engaged in innovative activities

Nearly 60% of Irish enterprises were involved in innovation activities during 2020, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed today.

The total expenditure by enterprises on innovation was €7.4bn in 2020, up significantly from €5.5bn in 2018, an increase of 36.8%.

The CSO defined innovation as "a new or improved product, process, or combination of both that differs from previous products or processes and that has been made available to users or brought into use."

During 2020, enterprises involved in innovation employed over 370,000 people in Ireland.

Foreign-owned enterprises accounted for a large proportion of innovation expenditure in Ireland at 73%, while Irish-owned enterprises accounted for the remaining 27%.

The pandemic had a substantial impact on the level of funds spent on innovation. More than 22% of enterprises introduced an innovative activity in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, while nearly 14% abandoned or suspended an innovative activity due to the pandemic.

Devin Zibulsky, Statistician in the Business Statistics Division, said: “Innovation in Irish Enterprises is based on a survey of the innovation and research and development activities of enterprises employing 10 or more people from 2018 to 2020.

Overall, enterprises reported higher rates of innovation and innovation spending in 2020 compared to 2018.

Most innovation expenditure (82%) was for in-house research and development, while large enterprises that employed more than 250 people accounted for 73% of the total expenditure. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 22% of Irish-owned companies and 26% of foreign-owned companies introduced new innovations," he added.

The main cause for the increase in innovation expenditure was a 100.6% rise in expenditure for in-house research and development, which rose from €3bn in 2018 to €6.1bn in 2020.

However, the total expenditure on external research and development decreased 5% from €853m in 2018 to €811m in 2020.

Expenditure in all other innovation areas decreased by 65% from €1.6bn to €542m.