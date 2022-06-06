New EU consumer laws: What they mean for you

This month saw the introduction of a raft of European consumer legislation designed to make the online shopping experience in the EU safer than it’s ever been. The Enforcement and Modernisation Directive — also known as the Omnibus Directive — introduces a range of new responsibilities for digital traders, and significantly beefs up the penalties if they don’t do what they should.

Any online marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers will now have to state clearly whether or not the transaction is taking place with a professional or a private seller.

The new directive obliges professional traders to make it clear who is responsible for delivery and returns at the outset.

As things stand, many online platforms don’t sell directly to consumers but give third parties access to the market. If those third parties are professional sellers, you get the full protection of EU consumer law — but if they’re private citizens, you don’t; that’s why it’s so important to know exactly who you’re dealing with.

In the EU, you have the right to return purchases made online or through other types of distance selling, such as by phone, mail order or from a door-to-door salesperson, within 14 days for a full refund.

You can do so for any reason, even a change of mind.

There’s no obligation on the seller to pay for the return of the goods however but, in the past, you might not have found this out until after the goods had been delivered. The new directive obliges professional traders to make it clear who is responsible for delivery and returns at the outset.

It also brings a new level of transparency to online transactions. Digital platforms and marketplaces will now have to tell consumers how seller offers are ranked on their site. If a particular seller has paid to receive a higher ranking, the website has to make that clear.

Similarly, if a platform advertises ‘tailored prices’ based on your location and behavioural profiling, the platform has to state that too.

Didier Reynders is EU Commissioner for Justice and Consumers. In a statement, he points out that European consumers are entitled to the highest standards of protection.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders: 'Access to individual remedies, as well as penalties for cross-border infringements will also be reinforced'

“For instance, while searching for a product online, transparent information must now be provided by platforms about the way offers are ranked. This is to avoid misleading commercial practices. Access to individual remedies, as well as penalties for cross-border infringements will also be reinforced.”

Under the new directive, sellers have to disclose how they operate price reductions. So if the banner says something like ‘50% off’, that reduction has to be referenced against the product’s regular price recorded within the last 30 days.

This one will be particularly important when it comes to sales. A couple of years back, consumer magazine Which? tracked 83 products placed on sale during Black Friday to see if the sales did actually provide any value. The result? 95% of these products were available for the same price or cheaper within six months of the sale. 61% were the same price or cheaper six months before Black Friday.

The new directive also tries to curb ticket touting by introducing a ban on the resale of event tickets bought in bulk by professional traders that use online ‘bots’.

In this context, a bot is a program that can scoop up tickets far more quickly and at far greater scale than a human consumer could ever hope to. This has been a big issue in the past. Highly sought-after tickets are sold out in minutes online as bots get to work. These tickets then appear at vastly inflated prices on secondary-seller sites before the day is out.

Then you have dual quality — the practice in which companies use different recipes, formulations, or standards for items sold under the same brand name, and with similar packaging. It’s a particular issue in the food industry. So you might get soft drinks with different sugar contents depending on where they’re sold.

Dual quality practices mislead consumers into thinking they are buying identical products while in fact they’re not.

Often, consumers would not buy the product if they were aware of the lower quality. The new directive makes further inroads into tackling this problem.

It also introduces a ban on manipulating or posting fake reviews or endorsements either directly or via third parties.

Last year, an investigation by Which? revealed a thriving industry of review manipulation which targets Amazon and other online markets, misleading customers and influencing billions of euro of transactions.

Which? posed as one of the many sellers that use Amazon to showcase their goods and signed up with 10 different sites which offered ‘review manipulation services’. These included sites that offer consumers free or discounted products in exchange for reviews. In the course of the investigation, the organisation found that five review businesses had no fewer than 702,000 product reviewers on their books. One site said it had processed $8.9m worth of ‘refunds for reviews’ on Amazon.

To back up all of these new rules, the Commission can now levy fines of up to 4% or €2m of a trader’s turnover for breaches of consumer rights

The European Consumer Centre (ECC Ireland) says that remedies for victims of unfair commercial practices include a right to compensation and contract termination. In terms of enforcement, they say that it will ‘remain a matter for the member states to choose the types of penalty to be imposed and to lay down in their national law the relevant procedures for the imposition of penalties in the event of infringements,’

The directive also says that ‘Member States should ensure that remedies are available for consumers harmed by unfair commercial practices in order to eliminate all the effects of those unfair practices.’

The new directive (full designation: Directive (EU) 2019/2161) was adopted in November 2019. EU members were required to transpose it into national law by last November, and to apply its provisions from last Saturday.

ECC Ireland says that, in Ireland, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) will continue to be responsible for the enforcement of the provisions of general consumer protection, while sectoral regulators will maintain their current enforcement responsibility for their own areas.

“The CCPC however will have enhanced powers to uphold consumer rights, particularly where traders do not provide the remedies or reimbursement to which consumers are entitled under the future Consumer Rights Act 2022.”