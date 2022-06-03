Germany set to raise minimum wage to €12 an hour

The minimum wage in Germany is currently €9.82 an hour and is due to rise to €10.45 from July
Germany set to raise minimum wage to €12 an hour

Germany’s ruling coalition — lead by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and comprised of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats — had agreed on the measures. 

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 17:12
Iain Rogers

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved an increase in the minimum wage to €12 an hour from October, which Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said will benefit more than six million people working in Europe’s largest economy.

The legislation, which will get final approval from the upper house of parliament next Friday, will mostly benefit women and people in the eastern states, Mr Heil said in a tweet. 

It will also help low-income workers cope with surging costs for food and heating, which have helped push Germany’s inflation rate to a record. Germany has had a base hourly salary since 2015, having previously been one of the few European countries not to introduce one. 

The minimum wage is currently €9.82 an hour and is due to rise to €10.45 from July. Ireland's minimum wage is set at €10.50 for 20 year-olds and over; €9.45 for 19-year-olds; €8.40 for 18-year-olds; and €7.35 for people under 18.       

Germany's system of collective bargaining meant that for many years labour unions saw little need for a legal minimum wage, but the increase in low-paid jobs starting in the 1990s prompted a change in policy. Germany’s ruling coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats had agreed on the measures. 

Read More

Home care crisis: Carers paid €11 per hour while companies make huge profits

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

More in this section

Multinationals see growth while domestic businesses shrink  Multinationals see growth while domestic businesses shrink 
Italian Markets Set for Relief as Risk of Junk Rating Retreats Italy is held back by 2.6m people who have given up on work
Countdown to ECB interest rate hike starts getting serious next week Countdown to ECB interest rate hike starts getting serious next week
#Inflation#Cost of livingMinimum WagePlace: Germany
<p>The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) monthly Food Price Index reached an all time high of 13% in March.</p>

Food prices ease but remain near record level

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices