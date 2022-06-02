German industry mulls how to get by without cheap Russian oil and gas

Germany’s economy might again become the “sick man of Europe”, slipping back into a role from two decades ago as policies that kept factories humming turn sour.

After years of pushing exports to China and building up energy links to Russia, Europe’s largest economy faces a poisonous cocktail of risks. Its heavy reliance on manufacturing makes it more vulnerable than European peers to war-related disruptions in Russian energy supplies and bottlenecks in trade.

The upshot is the risk of contraction and even higher prices squeezing unsettled consumers.

“Germany is in a disastrous economic situation,” said Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN Amro. “Concerns about its outlook are well justified,” she said.

Ms Schuiling predicts Germany’s output will shrink in the second quarter. While economists at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Banco Santander are among those sharing her opinion.

The European Commission expects only Estonia to post slower economic growth than Germany this year — due to similar impacts but a closer proximity to Russia — while inflation in both countries is expected to be stronger than the 19-nation eurozone average.

The strain is becoming evident at the heart of the German economy. Some 77% of manufacturers are complaining that material and equipment shortages are hurting business — more than anywhere else in Europe. The country’s machine-makers slashed their forecast for production growth to just 1% from 4%.

On top of the industrial headaches, the summer travel season is likely to siphon off cash as German consumers spend money in sunny Mediterranean countries after two years of the pandemic. Retailers may have already started feeling the pinch.

Germany’s powerful BDI business lobby said the combination of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the impact of China’s zero-Covid policy will make 2022 “extremely challenging”.

“The consequences of the upheavals force rapid action,” he said after talks with Economy Minister Robert Habeck and union representatives. “Time is running out.”

Both former Chancellor Angela Merkel and her predecessor Gerhard Schroeder intensified the country’s reliance on cheap energy from Russia while encouraging companies to do business in China.

“That made Germany the best performing economy in Europe, but now there is a heavy price to pay,” billionaire investor George Soros said in Davos last week.

Bloomberg