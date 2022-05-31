Spain to legislate to insist call centres respond to customers within three minutes           

Exasperated by hanging endlessly on the telephone to speak to a human being at a call centre?
Spain aims to end the anguish by requiring companies to attend to customers within three minutes.
The Spanish government has approved a draft bill setting the three-minute limit and giving consumers the right to be attended by a person, not a chatbot, Consumer Rights Minister Alberto Garzon has said.
"The practically infinite waiting times that produce frustration are over," Mr Garzon told a news conference.
Utilities and basic service companies will have to respond to client complaints within two hours, the minister said.
Companies must inform on incidents related to service supply on a free telephone line for 24 hours a day and 365 days a year and cannot refer customers to paid telephone lines.
Those failing to abide by the law would face fines of between €150 and €10,000 and up to €100,000 if the problem affects vulnerable consumers or infractions recur.
Association Cex, which represents call centres and other customer-related businesses, did not respond to a request for comment.