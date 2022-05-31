British credit card borrowing soars as cost-of-living squeeze tightens

Bank of England data shows that credit card debt surged 11.6% in a month, while overall consumer credit has risen by 5.7% 
British finance minister Rishi Sunak announcing £15bn of added supports for households last week. Picture: PA

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 17:02
Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Credit card borrowing in Britain rose last month at the fastest annual rate since 2005, possibly reflecting a worsening cost-of-living squeeze that may now be starting to slow the housing market, new Bank of England data suggested.

The bank said credit card borrowing was 11.6% higher than in April 2021, marking the biggest increase since November 2005.

Overall consumer credit, which includes personal loans and car finance deals, rose by 5.7% in annual terms, the fastest growth since February 2020.

Risk of recession

The increase in borrowing came despite business surveys showing signs of a marked slowdown in demand, particularly among consumer-facing companies.

British households were hit last month by a double whammy of surging energy costs and higher taxes.

The hit to disposable income — likely the worst since modern records began in the mid-1950s — means Britain is at risk of entering recession later this year.

Last week, British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced £15bn (€17.6bn) of further support for households struggling to meet their bills.

“The solid rise in unsecured borrowing in April suggests that households are using credit to support their spending as the cost of living squeeze has intensified,” said Nicholas Farr, assistant economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

The new figures are not adjusted for inflation which hit a 40-year high in Britain of 9% in April, so some of the increase in borrowing likely reflects a price effect.

Housing market slowdown 

The data also pointed to a possible slowing of Britain’s housing market, which has seen rapid increases in house prices over the past two years.

Lenders approved 65,974 mortgages in April, the smallest total since June 2020 and down from 69,531 in March, the bank said.

“Higher rates and falling real incomes are likely to dampen demand after a period of loose monetary policy,” said Karim Haji, head of financial services at accountants KPMG.

Mortgage lender Halifax reported annual price growth in Britain slowed to 10.8% in April after it hit a nearly 15-year high of 11.2% in February.

Meanwhile, British discount retailer B&M has warned that profit margins would take a hit this year as UK households dealing with a cost-of-living crisis are cutting spending on unnecessary items at its stores.

Shares in the retailer, which sells everything from food to homewares, gardening and do-it-yourself products, tumbled 11% after its statement.

The company also named finance chief Alex Russo as the successor to long-time chief executive Simon Arora, who is retiring next year.

Though B&M performed well during the pandemic, its shares are down over a quarter so far this year, hurt by the outlook for consumer spending.

  • Reuters

