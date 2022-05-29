Germany fears EU unity over Russian sanctions ‘starting to crumble’

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed fears that the EU's unity was "starting to crumble" ahead of a summit to discuss an oil embargo against Russia and plans to cut dependence on Russian energy.

EU leaders will meet over the next two days to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia, which could also include an oil embargo, and a programme aiming to speed up ending dependence on fossil fuels, including Russian gas.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let's hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again," Mr Habeck told a news conference on Sunday.

On Friday, European countries scrambled to reach a deal to embargo seaborne deliveries of Russian oil but allow deliveries by pipeline, a compromise to win over Hungary and unblock new sanctions against Moscow.

Mr Habeck called for Germany to speak with one voice at the summit instead of abstaining from votes due to differences of opinion within the country's ruling coalition. He called for similar unity from other EU states.

"Europe is still a huge economic area with incredible economic power. And when it stands united, it can use that power," Mr Habeck said at the opening of the German Hannover Messe trade fair.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Picture: AP Photo/Michel Euler

"I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," President Vucic told reporters.

Mr Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires this week.

Mr Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

"Putin said to call him if I feel there is anything more to be discussed," said Mr Vucic, President Putin's closest ally in Europe.

Serbia, which aims to join the EU, has come under pressure recently from Western countries to align its foreign policy with the bloc and impose sanctions on Russia.

In 2008 the Balkan country put its gas and oil sectors in the hands of Russian companies. Gazprom Neft and Gazprom together hold a majority stake in the country's sole oil company while Gazprom is majority shareholder in the country's sole gas storage facility.

-Reuters