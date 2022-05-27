MentorsWork offers expertise to firms with fewer than five staff

Businesses with fewer than five employees can now apply to join the 2022 MentorsWork programme, the 12-week state-funded mentoring initiative hosted by the Small Firms Association (SFA) and Skillnet Ireland.

“I have had my own mentors and I have worked as a mentor to others, and, invariably, that third-person independent insight helps tremendously to navigate both early-stage planning, as well as that push to grow further when a business plateaus,” said Bobby Kerr, businessman, broadcaster an ambassador for the MentorsWork programme.

Launched in 2020, some 97% of participating businesses have successfully completed the MentorsWork programme to date.

MentorsWork has supported businesses in services and manufacturing. Lifestyle, hair and beauty, childcare, technology, retail, marketing services, recruitment and small manufacturing have all participated.

The programme has helped more than 1,000 businesses in Ireland since 2020. The next round of 1,000 programme places is open to SME owners and leadership teams in all industries.

'In-person' conference

The first ever ‘in-person’ MentorsWork conference takes place Thursday, 23 June, in Dublin. It will have practical advice on this year’s programme, including a new Green Economy strand, as well as reports on small business finance, growth skills and digital skills.

Sven Spollen-Behrens, director of the SFA, said: “The programme focus is now on rebuilding and on actioning development plans introduced or planned during lockdown. Family businesses and smaller enterprise is very resilient.

Many of the business pivots that determined owners had to implement have opened up exciting new opportunity that can be capitalised on, going forward. 

Any private sector business with up to 250 employees is eligible to participate in the 12-week mentoring and business planning programme.

Paul Healy, Skillnet Ireland CEO, added: “The expanded MentorsWork programme includes the new green economy business stream, helping SMEs examine what climate change means for their business model.

“The opportunity to analyse talent needs, gain expert advice and develop bespoke business plans is essential to driving sustainable growth and innovation across the SME sector.” 

The 2022 programme was formally launched by Simon Harris, Minister of Further and Higher Education, who said MentorsWork has been invaluable in helping businesses over what has been two very challenging years.

“Emerging from the pandemic, MentorsWork will help SMEs navigate a much-changed world, one in which digital transformation and inflationary pressure presents a new set of challenges and opportunities,” said Minister Harris.

As not all businesses have the same growth trajectory, MentorsWork also has a more intensive programme for faster growing businesses accepted on the scheme.

https://mentorswork.ie/

