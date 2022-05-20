Europe gas drifts lower on stockpile boost, stable Russia flows

Europe’s gas inventories are rebounding to near seasonal levels as companies prepare for any potential disruption from the continent’s top supplier.
European storage levels have jumped 24% this month and are close to the 45% five-year average, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 09:36
Vanessa Dezem

Natural gas prices in Europe declined as rising stockpiles and stable Russian supplies countered some risk on Moscow’s new payment rules.

Benchmark front-month Dutch futures are headed for a weekly loss of about 7%, after closing on Thursday at the lowest level since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The European Union wants to keep stockpiles high to guarantee the continent’s energy security, given the risk of curtailments amid the war. Lawmakers and nations reached a deal on Thursday to set a minimum inventory threshold of 80% before before Nov. 1, with that level rising for subsequent winters.

Russian gas shipments to Europe on Friday are expected to be almost unchanged on the previous day, orders and flow data show. Shipments via the Nord Stream pipeline, the biggest link delivering Russian supplies to the EU, are expected to be near full capacity.

Meanwhile, traders are seeking more clarity on Moscow’s rules for payment of gas in rubles. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that about half of the 54 buyers of gas have opened ruble accounts.

The “market holds it breath” as payments come due, Energi Danmark said in a report on Thursday. Moscow has already cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, and Finnish importer Gasum Oy has said there’s a risk that flows will end this week as it’s refusing to pay in rubles.

Benchmark European futures dropped as much as 3.3%. They traded 1.3% lower at 89.87 euros per megawatt-hour by 9:13 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent declined 6.7%.

Bloomberg

Fears of US recession sparks slide for European shares

<p>Martin Murray, Executive Director Asia Matters, who will host the two-day virtual EU-Asia SME Scaling Summit from Cork on May 25-26.</p>

Cork to host major Ireland-Asia business summit

