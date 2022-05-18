Gas generated over half of Ireland’s electricity in April

Figures from Gas Networks Ireland revealed that, at times during April, 89% of the country's electricity was produced by gas.
Reliance on gas as a major source of the state's electricity comes amid rapid increases in energy prices for consumers.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 09:15
Emma Taggart

More than half of the country's electricity was produced by gas in April. The news comes as the contribution from wind generation fell to approximately one third.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, gas generated 52% of Ireland's electricity in April, an increase from 41% in March.

In the first quarter of the year, gas and wind energy generated similar amounts of electricity, at 38% and 40% respectively. However, April saw gas again being Ireland’s biggest source of electricity.

The increase in gas as a source for the generation of electricity provided a "much needed back up to compensate for a fall-off in wind, while also supporting a significant reduction in coal generation," stated the network.

During the month, there were times when gas produced almost 90% of the country's electricity, with a peak of 89% and a low of 17%. Wind energy generated 32% of Ireland's electricity in April with a peak of 75%.

A one-degree Celsius increase in the mean temperature during the April resulted in a 1% decrease in overall gas demand during the month, with the residential (-28%), office (-25%), education (-21%) and retail (-11%) sectors all reducing their gas demand month on month.

In comparison to April 2021, when public health restrictions were in place, there were large increases in gas demand from a number of areas, including the laundry (+103%), retail (+46%), hotel (+40%) and leisure (+20%) sectors.

Gas Networks Ireland Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins said: “As we have moved into late Spring and early Summer, gas is playing an even greater role in meeting Ireland’s energy needs. April through to September tend to be the months of highest gas demand for electricity generation, as wind levels typically fall off."

Number switching electricity providers surges 50% as energy bills soar

