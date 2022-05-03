NatWest banked cash from ‘sophisticated’ money-laundering scheme, court hears

NatWest was banking laundered street cash for an English gold dealer in sums equivalent to the takings of a Premier League football stadium on match day as part of a “sophisticated” money laundering operation, an English court has heard.

Jurors sitting at one of the UK’s largest ever money-laundering trials heard that the gold dealer, Fowler Oldfield, deposited some £266m (€317m) through the bank between 2014 and 2016. It was “blindingly obvious” that the money, couriered to the dealer in holdalls and sports bags, was criminal in origin, prosecutors said.