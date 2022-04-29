Worker wellbeing, volunteerism vital in hospitality, says hotelier

Commitments to worker wellbeing and community engagement are core to the success of Ireland’s hospitality sector, says Aaron Mansworth, managing director of Trigon Hotels.

Trigon Hotels is giving all its employees a paid charity day, announced to coincide with National Workplace Wellbeing Day, Friday, April 29. It is Europe’s only day dedicated solely to employee health and wellbeing.

Trigon’s staff select a charity of choice and work on a voluntary basis to organise events, fundraise and raise awareness for the local charity. Trigon operates Cork International Hotel, the Metropole Hotel and Cork Airport Hotel.

“Our industry is all about people, the customers we service and our teams,” says Mr Mansworth. “Without our teams, we are nothing. We put a lot of emphasis on creating a good company culture. We strive to keep people engaged, we encourage their continuous development in their careers.

“The health of our employees and their wellbeing is extremely important to us at Trigon Hotels. We also want to make a difference in our local community. Giving back and volunteering is extremely rewarding and benefits everyone.”

Mr Mansworth said Irish hotels have always been ready to engage with local groups, sponsoring sports clubs and community organisations and hosting events for charities. The paid charity day is a natural extension of this tradition.

Trigon Hotels has also partnered with Cope Foundation to create a sensory garden in Montenotte, Cork. The garden, which is located on previously unused ground next to Beech Hill Garden Centre, has features and plants that stimulate the senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.

Volunteers from Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation tend to the garden. Cope works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism, providing a range of person-centred services and supports.

In the sensory garden, raised beds have been constructed and have already been filled with herbs, plants and flowers. Further sensory elements will include new water features and more vegetables and herbs selected with textures and scents in mind.

“Our staff really enjoy working in the sensory garden,” says Mr Mansworth. “We have learned so much from working there. It has a real feelgood benefit for us.

“We hosted a charity event recently in Cork International Hotel. One of the courses included lettuce that we had picked the day before in the sensory garden.

“In hospitality, we tend to be ‘glass half full’ people. Everyone was badly impacted by the pandemic. Doing voluntary work lifts your spirits. It’s great for morale.”

Trigon Hotels has a wellness committee that meets every month to develop ideas, initiatives and arrange activities within its hotels. Cope Foundation and Ability@Work is the hotel group’s charity partner for 2021 and 2022.

Fostering an ethos of volunteering is core to Trigon’s sense of company culture. It also enhances Trigon’s ability to attract and retain talent.

The pandemic has raised significant staffing challenges for many sectors, notably for hospitality and retail. Promoting the personal development of staff and community engagement on a twin track is beneficial in terms of attracting and retaining staff.

It is a company culture that people can relate to. Trigon’s website gives prominence to its various links between personal development and volunteerism.

Trigon also has in-depth policies and charters built to promote diversity and inclusion, equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities, access to training, advice on career development and a commitment to engage with communities.

Aaron Mansworth adds: “All of our time is precious especially when you are juggling family and other commitments which is why we want to make volunteering accessible to all of our team members. Your time is one of the greatest gifts that you can give and I hope that the paid charity day will encourage all our team members to get involved in a charity that’s close to their heart.”

Kathleen Linehan, strategic HR director with Trigon, adds: “Volunteering and giving back to charity is a great way to keep employees motivated and happy. Our team members have wonderful skills and talents and we are helping out by contributing the time.

“Cope Foundation is our charity of choice this year and I hope they will benefit from this initiative. In recent months, we have been working with Cope Foundation and students from Bonnington Training Centre to develop a sensory garden.

“It has been a fantastic experience for all involved - meeting new people, developing new skills and we have all learned so much from each other.”