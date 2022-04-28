Health insurance premiums rise as claims remain below pre pandemic levels

Health insurance claims jumped 13% last year but still remain below pre-pandemic levels while income from premiums continues to rise.

New figures from the Health Insurance Authority (HIA), which regulates Ireland's insurance market, show companies earned €2.97bn in premiums last year and paid out €2.1bn in claims. The claims last year is an increase on the €1.9bn made in 2020 but still below the €2.4bn in 2019 even though the number of people with health insurance has increased. 2020 saw a significant fall in claims due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, 50% of all claims were for treatment in private hospitals with a further 20% going to consultants while claims for treatments in public hospitals fell significantly to 15% with GP and outpatient fee claims making up the remainder.

The HIA's also said the cost of health insurance continues to increase with the average premium now standing at €1,466, a 2% increase on the previous year. However, the price of some insurance plans jumped as much as 9%.

The VHI remains Ireland's largest insurer with 49% of all policyholders followed by Laya Healthcare at 27% and Irish Life at 20%. The remainder is held by Restricted Membership Undertakings (RMUs) such as the Prison Officers Medical Aid Society and the ESB Staff Medical Provident Fund.

Overall, the report shows that the health insurance market in Ireland continues to grow, with 47% of the population with private health insurance by the end of 2021. The pandemic continues to have an impact on procedures, as overnight stays in hospital are significantly lower due to cancellations as a result of Covid. However, the report also highlights a bounce back in day cases over the year.

The HIA said 48% of all health insurance policyholders are on Level 4 plans while 3% are on Level 5 plans. Other figures from the report, shows that people over 65 years old are paying on average 44% more for health insurance than people under 65. Slightly more women (51%) took out health insurance than men (49%). Although coverage has increased amongst all age groups. The HIA said the majority of people have a health insurance plan that has an out of pocket cost of at least €150 for an overnight stay in a private hospital.