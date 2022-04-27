European gas prices jump 5% on Russian supply fears

European gas prices for delivery this autumn jumped 5% and the euro fell sharply as the economic war between the West and Russia escalated over energy supplies.

Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria as it followed through on a threat to stop supplying any buyers that refuse Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for the fuel in roubles rather than euro.

The development has ratcheted up the risks for price pressures to continue to stay higher for longer across Europe.

Amid the Ukraine war, European gas supplies for delivery through the summer were already trading 550% higher than prices of a year ago, driving prices higher for households and businesses.

Gas for delivery in the early autumn months rose to €105 per megawatt-hour.

For January next year, prices rose 2.5% signalling a risk that inflation will extend into 2023.

The euro dropped as low as $1.051, its weakest against the dollar since Mary 2017. Analysts cited the war in Ukraine and growing concerns that the EU economy will fall into recession this year.

“The euro’s blatant inability to rally on hawkish comments by European Central Bank members means lingering vulnerability to an external environment negatively affected by an ever-concerning situation in Ukraine and generalised [dollar] strength,” ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Global oil prices also fell. Oil pared losses after Germany said it is ready to support a Russian oil embargo, potentially tightening the market further and escalating Europe’s energy crisis.

Brent for June settlement eased to €104.97 a barrel.

Markets respond to German support for ban

Markets took bullish cues after Germany said it will support a gradual ban on Russian oil. The country had previously resisted a ban by the EU on Russian energy as it accounted for a third of Germany’s oil imports in 2021.

Berlin would support a phased approach to targeting oil rather than some of the other options that have been discussed, such as a price cap or payment mechanisms to withhold parts of Moscow’s revenue, according to people familiar with talks among EU ambassadors.

If EU embargoes Russian crude, it would make every other barrel of oil on the market “that much more valuable to the market,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8bn in energy-related assets:

All else equal, we are going to see a significant oil rally to the extent that it is a true oil embargo.

EU countries have been rushing to reduce their dependence on Russian energy following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials from the EU have been in talks over possible steps to curb oil imports from the country.

The US and UK have already pledged to ban imports from Russia, which is a member of the so-called Opec+ group of producers.

Irish Examiner, Bloomberg, Reuters