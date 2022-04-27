Banks need to do more to help customers transfer banks - Central Bank

Irish banks need to do more to protect customers as they transfer their accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC the Central Bank has said.
In a letter to the CEOs of the main pillar banks, the Central Bank has said they must have sufficient plans, preparations and resources in place to respond to the unprecedented migration of accounts. The planned departures of Ulster and KBC means hundreds of thousands of customers are in the process of moving savings, loans and accounts to other banks.
However, the Central Bank said it has concerns about the process saying key requirement include sufficient notification periods, continuity of service for customers and a focus on vulnerable customers.
Derville Rowland, the Central Banks' Director General for Financial Conduct said: "As the process of closing bank accounts now commences, the imperative for departing and remaining banks to demonstrate that they have sufficient plans, preparations and resources in place to deliver on our expectations."
"But while recognising the challenge an exercise of this scale represents, it is also clear that, in terms of the banks’ overall plans, more needs to be done.”
The Central Bank said it will convene a roundtable of CEOs focused on the retail banks’ plans to ensure consumers’ best interests are protected.