CBI: Rapid inflation means UK  cost-of-living crisis set to go on

British retail sales slumped in April with the first year-on-year fall in volumes in 13 months, reflecting a cost-of-living squeeze and changed spending patterns, figures from the Confederation of British Industry showed.

The CBI's headline retail sales balance fell sharply, with 63% of stores reporting that sales volumes fell, compared with 28% who experienced a rise.

The data compares sales with April 2021 when many non-essential shops had a surge in sales as they reopened after Covid restrictions, while other venues such as pubs and restaurants remained closed.

However, even adjusting for seasonal effects, retail demand was weak in April.

"Rapid inflation means that the cost-of-living crisis is going nowhere soon," CBI economist Martin Sartorius said.

"Retail sales were below seasonal norms in April as consumer spending continued to shift back towards services and rising prices impacted households' spending power," he added.

Consumer price inflation in the UK hit a 30-year high of 7% in March and is forecast to be even higher this month. In Ireland, consumer inflation is running at 6.7%, and economists here expect consumer spending this year to grow, but at a slower pace than once thought.

UK employers offered an average 4% annual pay rise this month, and consumer confidence is at its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Other data and surveys have suggested that richer households — many of whom built up savings during the pandemic — are spending more on services such as travel and eating out, and less on consumer goods, than they did last year.

However, forecasts that growth will only slow moderately hinge on households drawing down on savings much more than they have so far, Gabriella Dickens, an economist with consultancy Pantheon Economics, said.

"Looking ahead, we expect retail sales to edge down over the remainder of the year," she said.

Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner