Food and accommodation face rocky road to recovery, warns Central Bank

Bank lending to the accommodation and food sector has declined 70% since 2019, and has yet to rebound.

New figures from a Central Bank report show that this sector alone accounts for about 40% of the aggregate decline in new lending.

The sector is facing a longer road to recovery compared to other areas and will be impacted more by future challenges such as ongoing inflationary pressures and the tapering of government supports, which have offset losses and provided considerable support to firms during the pandemic.

In terms of new lending, bank lending to SMEs has fallen to 2016 levels. Quarterly bank lending volumes have fallen by 13%, from approximately €900m to €780m.

However, the report showed modest or no declines in half of Ireland’s sectors, while manufacturing has seen a 10% increase in lending volumes.

Credit demand did not rise during the pandemic and fell in mid-2021. The Central Bank stated credit demand among Irish SMEs remains significantly below the median for the euro area. The report indicated that the main reason Irish SMEs don’t apply for credit is because they have sufficient internal funds.

The Central Bank report warned that credit demand may rise in the coming months as viable and unviable firms alike seek refinancing from the formal credit market. It also identified high inflation levels as an important consideration. These pressures could swell input costs for SMEs, depress demand, and raise the possibility of higher debt servicing costs.