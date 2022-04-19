Toymaker Hasbro plans to raise prices as costs soar

Toymaker Hasbro said it would have to raise prices further to cope with soaring costs and warned of a potential revenue hit of about $100m (€92.5m) this year due to its decision to pause shipments to Russia.

Major American brands, including McDonald's and Coca-Cola, have ceased some or all of their business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, with the fast-food chain estimating an impact of about $50m a month.