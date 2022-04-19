Health issues and care duties remain obstacles for returning to work

Health problems and care duties have prevented people from getting jobs, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In a survey, 28% persons currently not in employment said the main obstacle to return to work was chronic health issues, 13% stated caring for dependent family or friends prevented them from getting work, while 11% said childcare issues created a barrier to employment.

These figures come from the second of three publications on the results of the Personal and Work-Life Balance Survey by the CSO, which was carried out in the third quarter of 2021. One of the main findings is that sick people and carers are at a disadvantage when trying to enter the workforce.

“The ability to make ends meet impacts significantly on life satisfaction. Nearly six in 10 persons dissatisfied with life struggled to make ends meet, more than double that of those contented with their life. Also, people in poor health were more likely to be dissatisfied with life,” said statistician Maureen Delamere.

Meanwhile 89% of those aged 18 years and over that took part in the survey are satisfied with their life and there is a similar job satisfaction rating amongst employees.

“Despite living through more than 18 months of the pandemic and its associated restrictions on our personal and working lives, life and job satisfaction rates remained high amongst the Irish population when the survey was conducted during the months of July, August, and September 2021. Almost nine in 10 persons were satisfied or very satisfied with their life as a whole,” said Ms Delamere.

Of those dissatisfied with their job, work pressures such as having to work long hours or more than their contracted hours, and lack of promotional opportunities impacted job satisfaction.

Employees most likely to leave their job within the next six months are those who are temporary or part-time or are only with their current employer for a short period.

There were no barriers preventing return to work for over one in five of those currently not working.