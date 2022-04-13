Government says new measures will ease inflation

The Department of Finance expects inflation to peak at 6.75% later this year due to high inflation and uncertainty with supply chains due to the war in Ukraine.

This figure contrasts with figures given by the ESRI, which stated it would peak at 8.5%, while the Central Bank stated that it would reach 8% later this year.

The lower figure is attributed to new measures introduced by government to ease the rising cost of living and which it believes will lower peak inflation. These include a reduction to 9% in the VAT rate for gas and electricity from May 1 until the end of October and a further reduction in the excise tax on marked gas oil by 2.7%, to further offset cost increases on farmers and others in the agricultural sector from May 1.

“While Ireland’s direct exposure to the Russian economy is relatively small, it is clear that the conflict in Ukraine is already having a negative impact on the Irish economy, mainly via higher energy and commodity,” said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

These comments were made following the publication of the Stability Programme Update on the back of two recent shocks to the economy being the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living.

He added that it is not possible to meet all the demands that these recent challenges have created. Mr Donohoe said Ireland has been significantly impacted by the strain that war in Ukraine has on energy supply and it is predicted that alone will add three percentage points onto inflation.

The government has been able to use already available resources such as its Covid-19 Contingency Fund as a buffer to for consequences of the war such as housing Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Donohoe stated that Ireland is in a healthy position in the wake of rising inflation and the war is due to schemes such as the PUP and the EWSS which helped the economy recover over the last two years. The government is forecasting a surplus of 0.5% of national income for 2023.

Meanwhile, in the report, borrowing costs have risen by one percentage point over the past two months, according to the Department of Finance.

There will be significant reliance on the exchequer also. Due to an ageing population, the department expects it will require an additional €7bn in public expenditure by the end of the decade.