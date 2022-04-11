GAA and women's sport fuels record sponsorship inflation

New sponsorship deals secured by the GAA and women's sports meant the first three months of this year saw sponsorship agreements grow at their fastest rate in seven years.

Figures from sponsorship advisors Onside show sport continues to be the preferred choice of dealmakers, with an increase of 58% on deals tracked so far in 2022 found in the sports arena.

GAA rights holders drove the largest share of this growth, making up nearly one in two deals reported, fuelled in part by the introduction of sleeve sponsor opportunities.

Soccer and athletics proved the other most active platforms in the first quarter, while one in five deals were related to women’s sports.

Vodafone, which sponsors the men's rugby team, again topped the league of Ireland’s most appealing sports sponsors in the minds of Irish adults. Guinness, which sponsors the Six Nations rugby tournament, rose above Lidl for second place.

"2022 has opened with an exceptionally bright start to the sponsorship year, with a mix of high-profile major ‘glocal’ deals by new players on the block, including Horizon Therapeutics naming right of the Irish Open Golf, Shane Lowry’s pairing with Irish tech unicorn Wayflyer, and TikTok with Sic Nations Rugby," said Onside CEO John Trainor.

With live entertainment also back in play, 3 Mobile’s long-term music and venue naming rights strategy around the 3Arena, and more recently The 3 Olympia, sees the brand top the charts of most appealing non-sports partners in Ireland.

Looking to the rest of the year ahead, Mr Trainor said he expects the sponsorship of women's sport to grow further.

“Female C-Suite leaders that influence where marketing investment is spent are increasingly ‘buying women’s sport’ as a way of growing their businesses and will buy onto these platforms as the business case of women’s sport is built out further and proves it is here to stay and grow,” he said.